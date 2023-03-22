Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) tries to get a shot off over Montana State forward Jubrile Belo (13) during the second half of the Wildcats’ win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greensboro, N.C.
NEW YORK — The Kansas State men’s basketball team arrived in New York on Tuesday prior to the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 game versus Michigan State in Madison Square Garden on Thursday. But for four Wildcats in particular, they just went home.
Seniors Markquis Nowell (Harlem) and Tykei Greene (Queens) and juniors Ismael Massoud (East Harlem) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Harlem) are all New York natives that have shined in the Little Apple, and now have their chance to shine even brighter now that they get an opportunity to play again in the Big Apple.
“I think they’re excited, but they’re locked in, though,” head coach Jerome Tang said after his team arrived at their New York City hotel on Tuesday. “I gave them a choice of a couple of things to do and they said, ‘Coach, we’re here to win some basketball games.’ So I was fired up about that.”
Having said that, there still were some things that the four sons of Gotham had on their to-do lists now that they’re back in their old stomping grounds.
“I’m getting a haircut,” Massoud said concerning his curly mop and beard.
“I need to get a shape-up. I need go see my barber and get lined up because I’m looking rough right now. That’s the first thing I’m gonna do, I’m gonna see if Coach will let me go do it. I’m not cutting the curls, I just need get a little line-up around my facial hair so I’m looking nice on camera.”
For Greene, a special meal and some time with family were a top priority.
“I want my mom to make me some baked mac-and-cheese and some barbeque wings or something like that,” Greene said. “I miss my mom’s home-cooked meals.”
Out of the four them, a consensus of K-State players agreed that the best New York tour guide of the bunch is Tomlin. While the cold of winter hasn't completely left New York City, the junior big man easily rattled off a day's worth of activities for when it's a little warmer.
"I would take them to the parks to watch some games," Tomlin said. "I'd take them to Dykeman, Rucker, or the Kingdome. Places like that. Then I'd get them some food and take them around Harlem a little bit. Go down to SoHo and do some shopping, 5th Avenue. That would basically be a typical day if I took them around."
And for Nowell, Thursday’s game remains a top priority, but he’d like to visit some old, familiar faces while maybe inspiring a few new ones.
“If I have some time, I’ll go back to my old high school, Bishop Loughlin, and just send my love,” Nowell said. “Maybe talk to the kids a little bit. But I’m going to be focused for the most part.”
And for K-State fans visiting his city, Nowell had a tip for anyone looking for a good New York slice before tip-off Thursday evening.
“Go to 34th Street,” Nowell said. “Anywhere on 34th Street you can get good pizza.”