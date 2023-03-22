NCAA Montana St Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) tries to get a shot off over Montana State forward Jubrile Belo (13) during the second half of the Wildcats’ win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Kansas State men’s basketball team arrived in New York on Tuesday prior to the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 game versus Michigan State in Madison Square Garden on Thursday. But for four Wildcats in particular, they just went home.

Seniors Markquis Nowell (Harlem) and Tykei Greene (Queens) and juniors Ismael Massoud (East Harlem) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Harlem) are all New York natives that have shined in the Little Apple, and now have their chance to shine even brighter now that they get an opportunity to play again in the Big Apple.

