Kansas State soccer signed 11 players in its 2022 class Wednesday.
The 11-member class includes: goalkeeper Madison Wingler from Goddard,, midfielder Emily Morfeld from Overland Park, forward Ruby Henson from Kansas City, Mo., midfielder/forward Sophie Harlan from Kansas City, Mo., defender Jericho Frigon from Liberty, Mo., midfielder Khaliana Garrett from Lee’s Summit Mo., defender/midfielder Tess McConnellougue from Colorado Spring, Colo., forward Andra Mohler from Bixby, Okla., defender Jazmin Brown from Gilbert, Ariz., defender/midfielder Ally Brown from Leander, Texas and midfielder Paige Dickson from Flower Mound, Texas.
“Our 2022 class is a really exciting group,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “These signees will bring lots of athleticism and dynamic players who can help make an impact. We love our direction with the returning core players, and adding these players will give us even more depth and competition to get better each day. We, as a coaching staff, are very excited to be the first to welcome this class and look forward to the bright future ahead.”
K-State soccer ended the season with a record of 6-10-2, which tied the school record in wins. The Wildcats also established single-season school records for goals (20), assists (20) and points (60). K-State missed out on postseason play.
They return their top goal scorer from 2021 in junior Marisa Weichel.
K-State volleyball signs trio of 2022 prospects
K-State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz signed three players for her 2022 class Wednesday.
The Wildcats will add 6-foot-2 outside hitter Aniya Clinton from Midland, Texas, 6-foot setter Ava LeGrand from Papillion, Neb., and 6-foot-6 middle blocker Brenna Schmidt from Eagle, Neb.
“This is a group that will be impactful in our program in a number of ways,” Fritz said. “They are excellent students and women of character in addition to their athletic talents.
“We are looking forward to adding their competitive and collective talents, and we believe they will complement our current roster and continue to help us move the program forward.”
The Wildcats will graduate seniors Haley Warner (opposite) and Jacque Smith (libero) from this year’s squad.
K-State is 14-8 and 5-6 in Big 12 play after Thursday’s loss at Iowa State. They are in the midst of a four-match road trip, with another match versus the Cyclones on Saturday in Ames, Iowa, followed by two more matches next week at Texas.
K-State returns for a two-match series against Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas on Nov. 25 and 26, which will be the Wildcats final outings of the regular season.
Wildcat men’s golf adds 2 to program
K-State men’s golf head coach Grant Robbins added two players for 2022.
The Wildcats signed German National Team member Laurenz Schiergen and Ben Stoller from Owasso, Okla.
Schiergen, who will enroll at K-State in January and compete with the Wildcats this spring, participated in 10 professional events across Europe in 2021, with four top-30 finishes.
“We are very excited to have Laurenz join us this spring,” Robbins said. “Being able to add someone with the amount of international tournament experience he has should be a big boost to our team going forward.”
Schiergen has served two years in the German military.
Meanwhile, Stoller has had a decorated career so far, finishing second in the 2020 America Junior Golf Association’s Kansas City Junior tournament and winning the 2020 Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour Lake Hefner Shootout.
“Ben is obviously an exceptional player, but on top of that, he is just a fantastic all-around individual,” Robbins said.
“What sets him apart is his passion for the game, his competitiveness and his overall drive.”
Stoller will enroll in at K-State next fall.