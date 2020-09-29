Recognition kept rolling in for Kansas State’s football team Tuesday.
Fresh off its stunning, come-from-behind win at then-No. 3 Oklahoma, head coach Chris Klieman earned the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week, awarded by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Trailing by 21 points, 35-14, late in the third quarter, Klieman coached the Wildcats to a 38-35 victory in Norman, Okla. It was K-State’s first road win in school history over a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll. The 21-point rally tied for the largest comeback win in K-State’s record book; the Wildcats had overcome 21-point deficits on four other occasions. But Saturday’s was the latest start of the five 21-point comeback wins, with K-State beginning its trek toward victory with 1:36 remaining in the third period.
Klieman now has two wins over top-five foes in two seasons. K-State also topped Oklahoma last year in Manhattan, when the Sooners entered No. 5. It’s the first time the Wildcats ever have defeated a top-five opponent in back-to-back seasons.