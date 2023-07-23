03102023-mer-spt-kstatembb-14
Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin shoots a 3-pointer over TCU forward Xavier Cork during the Wildcats’ loss to the Horned Frogs in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament, March 9, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State senior Nae’Qwan Tomlin was one of 11 college players picked to attend the inaugural Jayson Tatum Elite Camp over the weekend in St. Louis.

The current Boston Celtic, four-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team selection, invited 29 small and power forwards (18 high school and 11 college) to train with him for four days.

