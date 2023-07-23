Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin shoots a 3-pointer over TCU forward Xavier Cork during the Wildcats’ loss to the Horned Frogs in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament, March 9, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas State senior Nae’Qwan Tomlin was one of 11 college players picked to attend the inaugural Jayson Tatum Elite Camp over the weekend in St. Louis.
The current Boston Celtic, four-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team selection, invited 29 small and power forwards (18 high school and 11 college) to train with him for four days.
Tomlin was joined by two other Big 12 players, including Houston’s Terrance Arceneaux and Texas’ Dillon Mitchell.
Other college players included Richmond’s Tyler Burton, Oregon’s Kwame Evans, Louisville’s Trentyn Flowers, Duke’s Caleb Foster and Mark Mitchell, UConn’s Alex Karaban, Florida’s Riley Kugel and Providence’s Bryce Hopkins.
After testing the NBA waters after the end of last season, Tomlin, the 6-foot-8, 195-pound Harlem, New York native, returns for his final year of eligibility after being a major piece of K-State’s 26 wins and run to the Elite Eight for the 13th time in school history.
Tomlin was third in scoring (10.4 points per game) and in double-digit scoring games (21) on the team behind Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. He was also second in rebounding (5.9 per game) behind Johnson and led the team in blocks per game (1) and in dunks (43).
He was one of four players to start all 36 games last season. He shot 50% from the field, including 27.5% from 3-point range. He also hit 73.8% of his free throws.
Tomlin ranked among the Big 12’s top-15 in four categories, including finishing fourth in offensive rebounds (2.22 per game), seventh in blocked shots, ninth in rebounding and 14th in defensive rebounds (3.64 per game).
He played his best basketball down the home stretch of the season, scoring in double figures in the last five games of the season, including all four NCAA Tournament games. He averaged 12.5 points on 59.5% shooting during the NCAA Tournament with five rebounds and two blocks in 29.8 minutes per game.
As the roster currently sits, Tomlin will be one of three seniors for the Wildcats next season along with fellow returner David N’Guessan and North Texas transfer Tylor Perry.