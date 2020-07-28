In this series, The Mercury asked Kansas State head coaches to identify their favorite game they’ve coached with the Wildcats. In this edition, baseball head coach Pete Hughes reflects on K-State’s walk-off win over No. 19 TCU in 2019.
So very little was going right for Kansas State on April 20, 2019, when head coach Pete Hughes emerged from the dugout to argue a call made by the home plate umpire. Hughes was convinced that his second baseman, Rainer Ausmus, had checked his swing on a seventh-inning pitch. Umpire Mark Hutchison felt differently.
Hughes’ Wildcats were staring down the barrel of a 6-1 deficit in this rubber match against No. 19 TCU, and considering the way they were struggling to produce offensively, they needed all the momentum they could get. Hughes kept bickering with Hutchison, who eventually had enough. He threw Hughes out of the game.
The crowd of 1,901 at Tointon Family Stadium roared its approval.
“I’ve gotten thrown out of some games,” Hughes said, “but I’ve never seen a crowd respond to a coach getting thrown out of a game like that.”
He had no way of knowing it at the time, of course, but Hughes actually made a prudent decision in arguing long enough to get tossed.
That’s because three innings later, after the Wildcats plated four runs in the seventh inning and five in the eighth before the Horned Frogs used a four-run ninth inning to tie the game at 10-all, assistant coach Austin Wates filled in for Hughes and made a decision his boss admitted he would not have.
In the bottom of the ninth, when Ausmus returned to the plate with runners on second and third with one out, Wates gave the signal.
Suicide squeeze.
Right when TCU pitcher Cal Coughlin began his delivery, K-State speedster Blake Burrows dashed home from third. Ausmus deadened a fastball along the first-base line. Before Coughlin could pounce on it, Burrows was sliding headfirst across the plate.
Ballgame. K-State was an 11-10 winner.
Barely three minutes passed before Hughes was back on the field to celebrate with his guys, but he said the funny part is that he if he avoided his ejection, he might have taken the field under moodier circumstances. Heck, he said so himself.
“That was pretty gutsy, man. I don’t think I would have went suicide squeeze, to be honest with you,” Hughes said with a chuckle. “I probably would have went safety squeeze — a little less risk involved. But (Wates) made the right call, obviously. I don’t think I would have done that.
“Good thing I was inside and away from the game.”
The win wasn’t Hughes’ favorite game at K-State — those honors, he said, go to his first game at the helm — but it was his most memorable.
After all, the win marked the first time in program history that K-State had won back-to-back series against ranked opponents.
“That day last year, I said, ‘This place could have a home-field advantage,’” Hughes said, “because when we start winning on a regular basis around here, it’s going to be a special place. It’ll definitely be a tough place for visiting teams to come in and play from what I saw on that day. That’s for sure.”
Still, to understand why Hughes meant — why he felt his team turned a corner that sunny Sunday afternoon — one has to understand where the program was before Hughes took over in June 2018.
At the time, K-State hadn’t made the Big 12 Tournament in two seasons. The Wildcats had recorded just one winning season over the past five years. Former coach Brad Hill led his club to a Big 12 title in 2013, but the program took a steep nosedive in the ensuing years, consistently finishing in the league’s cellar.
Hill resigned after the 2018 campaign.
Hughes’ debut season wasn’t much better, not judging by the team’s 25-33 record at least, but the squad finished eighth in the Big 12 and clinched a berth in the conference tournament. There, the Wildcats bowed out after two contests, dropping decisions to Texas Tech and Kansas.
Ask Hughes, though, and the fruits of his team’s walk-off win over TCU already have begun to surface.
“I thought our program and our coaches grew up that day, and have moved forward and gotten better from that day on,” Hughes said. “That was definitely a signature day of our culture changing.”
How so?
“I just think our guys, instead of showing up for a conference weekend and trying to survive, they’re trying to figure out how they’re going to win a conference weekend,” Hughes continued. “We just went down to Texas and beat those guys, two out of three for the first time in the history of the program. Then we come back and win our second straight series against a ranked opponent. It gives you a lot of boost in where we’re going, you know?
“Those guys have got a winning mentality now, not ‘Let’s see what happens.’ From that day on, they weren’t tip-toeing into weekend series or home series or any games. They were coming to the park to figure out how they’re going to win a series.”
Even so, Hughes wants to be careful here. That game didn’t turn his players into Greek gods. In fact, the Wildcats dropped each of their final four conference series to round out the regular season.
At times in those contests, K-State’s pitching faltered and its offense sputtered. The same kinds of issues kept emerging.
Here’s the important part, though: Because of that win over TCU, players’ fickle mentalities never did.
“That day set it into gear. We’re going to win some, we’re going to lose some, but we’re going to show up every day with a winner’s mentality,” Hughes said. “That day, the back-to-back weekends and winning in that fashion, it showed our guys the results of a playing-to-win mentality, that we can be a presence in this league. And we’re going to develop a presence in this league for a long time.”