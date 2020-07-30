In this series, The Mercury asked Kansas State head coaches to identify their favorite game they’ve coached with the Wildcats. In this edition, women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie reflects on K-State’s win over George Washington in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
Not long after Jeff Mittie became Kansas State’s women’s basketball head coach in March 2014, he set a goal: Make the postseason in his first campaign.
Check. The Wildcats made the WNIT that year.
Still, Mittie and the team weren’t satisfied. They wanted more, to go further, the next season.
“The next natural step is the NCAA Tournament,” Mittie said. “That’s what everybody wants to do.”
Check and check. In the 2015-16 season, K-State made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed, set to face No. 8 George Washington in the first round.
This is the important part, though: Mittie and Co. could have settled for the tournament berth alone.
Who could blame them? The roster featured six upperclassmen who had never sniffed a stage this big and six underclassmen who were new to the collegiate scene altogether.
But Mittie never was complacent.
The good news for him was that his players weren’t, either.
“As we got into that game,” Mittie said, “because none of these players had played in an NCAA Tournament game, my message to them was: ‘Do we want to just play in this thing, or do we want to advance?’ The leaders of that team — Breanna Lewis, Kindred Wesemann — they emphatically said, ‘No, we want to advance. We want to play as well as we can.’”
The Wildcats may not have accomplished the second part, but they did the first.
K-State ground out a 56-51 win over George Washington, securing a narrow victory in what Mittie called his favorite game he’s ever coached with the Wildcats.
For K-State, it was both the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance and win since 2012.
The Wildcats haven’t missed the postseason since — except for the 2020 season, which ended before the conference tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coronavirus,” Mittie said, “is the only one that’s been able to keep us out of the postseason.”
But even a virus might not have stood a chance against K-State that night.
Down nine at halftime, the Wildcats came roaring back. They opened the second half on a 9-0 run and pieced together a 6-0 spurt in the fourth quarter — that mattered in this game, which was short on offense — which helped them grab a slim lead and hold on the rest of the way.
Senior guard Megan Deines, a Louisville transfer and the only Wildcat on the roster with NCAA Tournament experience, paced her club with 14 points, including 11 in the second half. Lewis posted 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Wesemann added eight points, three rebounds and seven assists.
It wasn’t just that, though. The Wildcats also had to contend with the Colonials’ Jonquel Jones, a 6-foot-6 forward who tallied 20 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks in the contest. Lewis represented K-State’s best shot on defense, but she could only do so much against Jones, who became the sixth overall selection in the WNBA Draft a month later.
“Fantastic player for them,” said Mittie, whose team fell to No. 1 South Carolina one game later. “They were picked by every expert to beat us, and they were also kind of a dark horse candidate to advance in the tournament. So we were certainly the underdog, and certainly the newcomers, in only our second year. So yeah, that was a big win and a big comeback for us.”
Thing is, K-State came dangerously close to letting it slip in the final seconds.
With her team clinging to a 52-51 lead, senior guard Bri Craig drew a stop-the-clock foul with 20 seconds left. She went to the line.
First free throw: miss.
That changed the dynamics a tad — with a make on the second, George Washington still could win with a 3-pointer — so K-State would benefit from a make.
No luck. Craig missed again.
But Craig snagged her own rebound. The Colonials fouled once more to stop the clock.
This time, Craig sank both free throws, handing K-State a three-point lead with 17 seconds left. On the other end, Jones misfired on a 3, K-State forward Shaelyn Martin grabbed the rebound and the Wildcats were home free.
They were headed to the second round.
Not that they had any time to celebrate.
“I think we grabbed a bite to eat and went back to the hotel to get ready to play another one,” Mittie said with a laugh. “There’s not a whole lot of celebration after the NCAA Tournament wins. You’re happy to get them and you’re glad to do it, but you’ve got another game in 48 hours.”
She may not have recorded a highlight of a stat line, but in the win, Wesemann supplied exactly what her team needed.
She played a whopping 39 minutes — “Knowing Kindred, she was probably mad she sat the one minute,” Mittie said — and canned a pair of 3-pointers, one in the first quarter and another in the third.
She let out a healthy scream after the second, perhaps because it capped her team’s nine-point run and tied the game at 31-all, but that speaks to a larger theme here.
“She was a player who had to harness all that emotion and channel it the right way, and she really learned that in her career,” Mittie said. “She was very good, and she was a great leader by her senior year. We asked a lot out of her. She was the heart and soul of our team toughness-wise, and as she grew as a leader and more comfortable in that role, she was ready for the moment.”
Fortunately for K-State, the rest of the team was, too.
More importantly, though, it meant Mittie and the Wildcats could check off a goal they set some six months prior.
“Getting in the tournament that second year showed progress, and it really rewarded that group because they’re the ones that stuck with the program through adversity,” Mittie said. “They’re the ones that stuck through the coaching change. It was certainly one of my favorite games and I’m extremely proud of that team and proud of that core group that stuck with us.”