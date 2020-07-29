In this series, The Mercury asked Kansas State head coaches to identify their favorite game they’ve coached with the Wildcats. In this edition, soccer head coach Mike Dibbini reflects on K-State’s win over rival Kansas in 2017.
At first, Mike Dibbini called it a bet.
Then, he corrected himself. It was a challenge.
Either way, he lost.
Because he guided his Kansas State soccer team to a 1-0 road win over rival Kansas on Oct. 6, 2017 — he has the date memorized, by the way — he had to dance for his players before everyone boarded the bus to head back to Manhattan.
“And they didn’t forget,” Dibbini said. “So they basically gave me a Soul Train Line when I got done with the media, and I was walking to the bus, and they were waiting outside with a little boombox waiting for me.”
Wait. What kind of dance?
“I had to pull out some of my 90s flavor,” Dibbini said with a laugh.
If any of this sounds excessive for a regular-season win, it shouldn’t. This was the first Big 12 win in program history for K-State, whose soccer program has only been around since 2016 — and the Wildcats didn’t even play a conference schedule in that first season.
So it’s no surprise Dibbini called this his favorite game he’s coached at K-State. The Wildcats entered that Friday night 5-6-1, on the wrong end of a three-game losing streak, searching for their first conference win — a step toward establishing program permanence.
How they earned it involves a combination of offensive execution, defensive acumen and a whole lot of nerves.
Good luck blaming anyone for that. The crowd at Rock Chalk Park that night included 2,514 fans, the highest-attended D-I women’s soccer match ever held in the state of Kansas.
“It was basically a movie,” Dibbini said. “That’s the best description I can tell you.”
Let’s start with the starring roles, then.
The first belonged to freshman forward Hannah Davis, who scored the only goal of the match. It came early in the second half on a set piece, actually, where forward Katie Cramer received the ball on the left side and connected with Davis, who was making a diagonal cut through the middle of the field.
Cramer hardly could have made a better pass. Davis caught it right between two KU defenders, just inside the penalty box, close enough to draw goalkeeper Maddie Dobyns forward and out of her perch in front of the goal.
Davis tapped the ball past Dobyns and toward the goal, where it caromed gently off the right bar and into the back of the net.
Davis threw her hands in the air. With a big smile across her face, she looped around to embrace teammates.
In the 47th minute, a program in its second year of existence had taken the lead over a program in its 23rd.
“I remember the bench celebration, our crowd, how quiet it got for them, the players on the field,” Dibbini said. “I remember it clearly. It was just like yesterday.”
The Wildcats weren’t out of the woods, though. Forty-three minutes remained. The visitors had just cleared a giant hurdle, of course, but they would need to clear an even bigger one to hang on.
Enter goalkeeper Miranda Larkin, who occupied the second starring role for K-State.
The senior recorded nine saves on the night, including six in the second half. She recorded her 10th career shutout at K-State and her fifth of the season. Consider that KU outshot K-State 25-5 and Larkin’s spotless performance becomes — somehow — more impressive.
“Miranda Larkin made some unreal, ridiculous saves, keeping us in the game,” Dibbini said. “You could see it in her eyes. She was going to win that game for us.”
She didn’t officially do so until the clock hit zero, though. Literally.
With 12 seconds to play, KU defender Elise Reina had the ball deep in K-State territory, on the left side. She lifted a cross toward the middle of the box, a perfect pass to midfielder Ceri Holland, who struck it with a header.
“And it was going into the upper corner,” Dibbini said.
Before it could, Larkin leapt up and used her right hand to jab the ball up and over the net. It sailed out of bounds. The clock hit zero. K-State won, 1-0.
“I remember looking over at their sideline,” Dibbini said, “and their head coach, Mark Francis, had his hands on his head. He kind of got onto his knees, like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?’ I remember seeing that clearly.”
For K-State, the win provided success for a night, but not a season. The Wildcats went winless across their final five matches of the year, often coming close, just not close enough. Now with four seasons to its name, the program has yet to record a winning campaign.
To the man tasked with reversing that trend, though, the win over KU did something.
“I think it sent a message,” Dibbini said, “that on any given day, whether you’re a brand-new program that hasn’t been around for 25-plus years like the rest of the Big 12, you have a chance. We were definitely big-time underdogs in that game, and we still are. We’re still kind of building the program.
“It gave us some hope going forward. It’s given us hope. All the rest of the teams looked at that game and were like, ‘Oh, man. They can do it.’ So they actually started preparing for us.”
Next season — whenever it happens — maybe Dibbini will dance more often.
Yet if things go to plan, and K-State starts winning with regularity, he won’t need to.
“How do you have a first game in Big 12 history against your arch-rival,” Dibbini said, “and win on their home floor on their homecoming, with the largest crowd they’ve ever had in the history of their program? It was one of those moments you just can’t forget.”