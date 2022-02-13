LAWRENCE — One too many shooting slumps proved too tough for the Kansas State women to overcome Saturday evening in Lawrence.
The Sunflower Showdown rematch ended in a 63-51 loss for the Wildcats after multiple rallies came up short and the Jayhawks pulled away in the final six minutes.
K-State struggled mightily on offense, ending the day going 21-for-64 from the field for 32.8% including a nearly-impossible 1-for-22 from beyond the arc.
K-State had three massive droughts in the game that led to its demise.
The first came early in the game after the Wildcats scored their opening bucket of the game at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter. They then went nearly five minutes before scoring again, allowing the Jayhawks to build a 11-2 lead.
The second came just after halftime.
The Wildcats took their first lead of the game near the end of a strong second quarter.
K-State shot 50% in the second quarter including six points from junior Emilee Ebert.
The Wildcats tied things up at 22 on a layup from senior Laura Macke and went into halftime leading by two, 26-24.
That lead grew to as much as four early in the second half before the Jayhawks pulled away on a 16-0 run to take a 14-point lead.
K-State was scoreless for seven minutes during that run.
The third and final drought came after the Wildcats scored 13 straight to tie things up at 45 with 6:01 to play in the game.
K-State scored just six points down the stretch and was outscored 3-to-1. KU pushed the lead to a game-high 14 points with 35 seconds to play.
Junior center Ayoka Lee led all scorers with 18 points while also grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.
Freshman point guard Serena Sundell had 10 and played almost 39 minutes despite being labeled as a ‘questionable’ by Mittie just a few days earlier.
Kansas junior Holly Kersgieter (12 points and 10 rebounds) and sophomore center Taiyanna Jackson (10 points and 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles.
Junior Jayhawk Zakiyah Franklin led Kansas with 16 points.
The Wildcats will have a full week off before getting back in front of a friendly crowd on Sunday, at home versus Oklahoma State (8-14, 3-10).