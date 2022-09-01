Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) prepares to hand off the ball during an a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in Miami. Thompson was one of 13 former Wildcat players that made a NFL roster prior to the 2022 season.
13 former Kansas State football players will be on NFL rosters when the 2022 season kicks off next week.
Rookies Skylar Thompson (Miami), Russ Yeast (Los Angeles Rams) and undrafted free agent Timmy Horne (Atlanta) join 10 other returning pro Wildcats, led by eight-year veterans Tyler Lockett (Seattle) and Cornelius Lucas (Washington).
Several other former K-State players switched teams over the offseason, including linebacker Elijah Lee, who moved from Cleveland to Kansas City, wide receiver Byron Pringle, who moved from Kansas City to Chicago, defensive back D.J. Reed, who moved from Seattle to the New York Jets, and defensive back Kiondre Thomas, who moved from the Los Angeles Chargers to Green Bay.
Lee, Thomas and Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker will all enter the season on their team's practice squad.
Amongst the former Wildcat rookies, Thompson has already made a name for himself after a stellar showing during the preseason.
The former K-State star signal caller threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 75% of his passes and posted 137.4 quarterback rating.
Despite having Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater ahead of him on the depth chart, Miami's coaches and front office stand could not stand to risk leaving Thompson on their practice squad for another team to snatch up.
“He played very well," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said to PFF. "Again, another guy that comes in, he just works every day, won over his teammates through his work ethic, and he went out and balled. Another one where we got calls again, people asking what we were going to do and they’re all saying, ‘You know, you guys would be stupid to let him go.’ And there was no thought about us doing that. We’re not in the business of being stupid.”
Perhaps the person who was least surprised that Thompson make the 53-man roster was his former head coach, Chris Klieman, who was told about the news Sunday night.
"Well, I think he completed a lot of passes, didn't he?" Klieman said with a smile. "He didn't throw a pick ... He didn't make the (53-man roster), he earned (the opportunity) to be on the 53. I don't know that that business very well, but I think if they released him, he'd have been picked up pretty quickly. It's a great fit for him down in Miami. He's excited to be there and learn from some of the older guys. The stage wasn't too big, he had a chip on his shoulder and he played really good football and he was prepared to play really good football."