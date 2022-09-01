Eagles Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) prepares to hand off the ball during an a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in Miami. Thompson was one of 13 former Wildcat players that made a NFL roster prior to the 2022 season. 

 Associated Press

13 former Kansas State football players will be on NFL rosters when the 2022 season kicks off next week. 

Rookies Skylar Thompson (Miami), Russ Yeast (Los Angeles Rams) and undrafted free agent Timmy Horne (Atlanta) join 10 other returning pro Wildcats, led by eight-year veterans Tyler Lockett (Seattle) and Cornelius Lucas (Washington). 

