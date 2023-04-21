A Kansas State icon has died.
Ernie Barrett, a former Kansas State player, coach and administrator affectionately known as “Mr. K-State”, died Friday morning at 93.
A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum with a reception to follow in the Shamrock Zone, K-State announced Friday. The service and reception are open to the public.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bonnie, his son Brad and grandson Ryan and wife, Lauren.
"Today is a sad day for Kansas State University," athletics director Gene Taylor said in written statement. "Ernie Barrett poured his heart and soul into K-State for an amazing 75-plus years, and we would not be where we are today as an institution and athletics program without him. As a former athletics director, he was always supportive of me and the decisions I made, and that meant the world to me. His symbolic handshake will forever be remembered as a symbol of his care and love for both people and Kansas State. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bonnie and the entire Barrett family."
Barrett, who was born in Pratt but grew up in Wellington, played basketball for the Wildcats from 1948 to 1951 under Hall of Famer Tex Winter. He led the Wildcats to two Big Seven titles (1950 and 1951) and a Final Four and the school's only National Championship appearance at the end of the 1951 season.
In the game, Barrett was limited to just four points due to a shoulder injury.
He was the school’s first consensus All-American, averaging 10.3 points per game as a senior en route to a 25.4 overall record.
The Wildcats were 54-22 in Barrett's three years. "Black Jack" Barrett scored 675 points in 77 games.
"Nobody loved Kansas State more than Ernie Barrett," women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie said. "He was a true legend. You could see his passion for Kansas State the minute he stepped out of his car to come by the Ice practice facility just to stop in and watch the teams. He took such great pride in this community and in Kansas State. He will be greatly missed."
Barrett was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1951 with the seventh pick of the first round. He deferred his pro career three years to serve in the Air Force, and then played two seasons under legendary coach Red Auerbach and with hall of fame player Bob Cousy. Barrett helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Division finals twice.
Barrett returned to Manhattan and served as an assistant basketball coach from 1958 to 1964. During that time, he was part of two more Final Fours (1959 and 1964) and five Big Eight titles (1959, 1960, 1961, 1963 and 1964).
He became an assistant athletics director in 1963 and served in that capacity until 1969 when he became the Wildcats’ director of athletics. During his tenure, he hired the school’s all-time winningest basketball coach in Jack Hartman and led the fundraising campaigns for KSU Stadium (now Bill Snyder Family Stadium), the R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex and the athletic dormitory.
He held that job until 1975, when he left K-State before returning in 1988 as a university consultant and finally a director of development from 1991 until his retirement in 2007.
Barrett was a charter member of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1990, and a statue of him offering his trademark big hand shake was erected outside Bramlage Coliseum in 1999.
"He might be the greatest Wildcat of all-time," men's basketball coach Jerome Tang said. "In his near 75-year association with this great school, he accomplished nearly everything you can imagine from playing Final Fours to hiring Hall of Fame coaches to helping build the very building our teams play in today. He came to visit me before every home game and was incredibly welcoming to me and my staff in our first year. No one loved this university and its basketball team more than him."
He was named to the State of Kansas Sports hall of Fame in 1996 and was selected to K-State's 13-member All-Century Basketball Team in 2003.
His No. 22 jersey hangs in the rafters of Bramlage Coliseum.
"Ernie Barrett has always been a shining example of what it means to be a K-Stater," university president Dr. Richard Linton said. "Ernie embodied the work ethic, dedication and tenacity that are hallmarks of the Wildcat spirit. We will always celebrate and hold dear the legacy of Mr. K-State and all he accomplished for our great university."