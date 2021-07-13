Kansas State forward Montavious Murphy is leaving the men’s basketball program. A rising junior, Murphy announced his decision Tuesday.
“After ‘much’ consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Murphy wrote in a note posted on his personal Twitter account. “I would like to thank (former assistant) coach Brad Korn and (head) Coach (Bruce) Weber for recruiting me and also like to thank the rest of the coaching staff for their help along the way.
“I am thankful for all the great experiences I have had here at Kansas State and I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. I feel that it is time for a new chapter in my basketball career and I can’t wait to get started. All love.”
A Texas native, Murphy was a consensus three-star recruit in the Wildcats’ 2019 signing class. Per the 247Sports Composite, he was the No. 18 prospect in Texas in the 2019 cycle.
Once he arrived in Manhattan, Murphy’s career got off to a solid start, as he appeared in 19 games (16 starts) in 2019-20. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game that season.
Last season, he played in only four games.
The common thread throughout his time at K-State: Murphy couldn’t avoid injuries.
He had season-ending knee surgeries each of the past two seasons.
As a freshman, he started the first three games of the 2019-20 campaign before he sat the next seven with a knee injury. He returned to play 16 more contests, but ultimately went under the knife in March 2020, ending his freshman season prematurely.
He had even worse luck last season.
Murphy played in the Wildcats’ first three games and made one start. He missed the next seven with yet another knee injury. He came back Jan. 2 versus TCU, playing seven minutes off the bench.
That marked the final time he ever suited up for K-State.
He finished his sophomore season averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.
Consider this: In two seasons as a Wildcat, Murphy appeared in 23 games; he missed 33 because of injury.
Yet Weber was hopeful for the future. Murphy had been rehabbing from the most recent surgery since January. After returning to Texas for part of his rehab stint, the plan was for him to continue that in Manhattan.
“The surgery he had, the whole goal was to get rid of the pain,” Weber said in February. “Guys have patellar tendon problems. He’s not the first one. It’s been there as far back as I can remember. There are more severe cases. Hopefully it’s the right decision and the right surgery and he can come back and be pain free and make some progress.”
With Murphy’s departure, it means all five members of the Wildcats’ 2019 recruiting class no longer are on the roster. Guards DaJuan Gordon, David Sloan, Goodnews Kpegeol and forward Antonio Gordon previously transferred out of the program.