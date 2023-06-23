Mittie, Tang to help lead Big 12 youth clinics in New York Staff reports Jun 23, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates a 61-55 Big 12 Conference win against Iowa State on Feb. 18 at Bramlage Coliseum. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Buy Now Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie applauds during the Wildcats’ 90-56 win over Wichita State in the first round of the WNIT on March 16 at Bramlage Coliseum. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kansas State’s two basketball head coaches Jerome Tang and Jeff Mittie will participate in the Big 12 Conference’s youth clinics at Rucker Park in New York City this summer.The conference announced Thursday the list of six men’s coaches and five women’s coaches who will be a part of the program, dubbed “Big 12 Hoops in the Park,” on July 18.K-State joins BYU and Cincinnati as the only schools to send both its men’s and women’s coaches.The program will be held in partnership with New York City Parks, Hard Rock Hotels, Gatorade and Whoop, which will provide fitness bands to the coaches.Activities will include dills and clinic sessions and a question-and-answer session between coaches and participating youth. The event will feature live DJs, food trucks and other attractions.In addition to Tang, the list of men’s coaches includes Scott Drew of Baylor, Mark Pope of BYU, Wes Miller of Cincinnati, Mike Boynton of Oklahoma State and Jamie Dixon of TCU.Mittie’s women’s basketball counterparts are Amber Whiting of BYU, Katrina Merriweather of Cincinnati, Ron Hughey of Houston and Krista Gerlich of Texas Tech. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Music Food School Systems Recommended for you Latest News Civil rights groups again ask feds to investigate police brutality and racism at Kansas City Police Department Union official says safety of railroads has been compromised by job cuts and time constraints Three men arrested in connection to Manhattan fentanyl death Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night? Tourist sub's implosion draws attention to murky regulations of deep-sea expeditions Riley County Commission waives court fees for Ogden property purchase Is Twitter ready for Europe's new Big Tech rules? EU official says it has work to do Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick 'Fiddler on the Roof' creator, dies at 99 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSylvesters sentenced in unlawful sexual relations caseMia Khalifa felt ‘like a princess’ at Paris Fashion WeekPolice launch investigation into fentanyl overdoses, three deaths in 30 daysMHS softball's Kierra Goos named 2023 Spring All-Flint Hills Female Athlete of the YearCave markings identified as oldest known Neanderthal engravingsMHS track's Tanner Dowling-Burnett named 2023 Spring All-Flint Hills Male Athlete of the YearSailing in Manhattan: A sport for people of all ages and backgroundsTributes pouring in for late ‘Friends’ and ‘Frasier’ actor Paxton WhiteheadOUR NEIGHBORS | Personal chef found inspiration in relationship with fatherBramlage not hosting 2A basketball tournament in 2024 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.