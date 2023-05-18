Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie, center right, leads his team in a postgame huddle after the Wildcats’ 69-57 non-conference win over Northern Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced Thursday that he had promoted Staci Gregorio to the position of assistant coach following the departure of Brian Ostermann to Emporia State.
Mittie also hired former Lindenwood head coach Katie Falco as the Wildcats’ recruiting coordinator.
Gregorio has spent the last four seasons on Mittie’s K-State staff. She served for two years as the director of recruiting operations before moving on to the dual role of coordinator of recruiting operations and skill development coach.
"We are excited for Staci to move into this new role on our staff," Mittie said in a written statement. "She has excelled in her time on our staff and will make an excellent addition to our coaching staff."
Gregorio previously served as an assistant coach and video coordinator at UC San Diego for two years, and as the head coach of The Preuss School girl’s basketball team from 2014 to 2017.
She played for San Diego Mesa College before playing professionally in Germany and Spain until 2017. She graduated from Pacific University with a bachelor’s in politics and government in 2010, and added a master’s in sports coaching from the University of Denver in 2017.
Falco spent five years at Lindenwood — a former Division II school that transitioned to Division I during her time there — and amassed a record of 64-66 before she was in March. Prior to that, she was an assistant coach at South Dakota State for 10 years, where she handled recruiting, scouting and coaching the team's perimeter players.
"Katie will bring a quality perspective to our staff with her vast experience," Mittie said. "She enjoyed great success as an assistant coach and has transitioned a program as a head coach from NCAA Division II to Division I. We are excited to welcome her and her family to Kansas State and Manhattan."