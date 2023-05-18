12192022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-20
Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie, center right, leads his team in a postgame huddle after the Wildcats’ 69-57 non-conference win over Northern Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced Thursday that he had promoted Staci Gregorio to the position of assistant coach following the departure of Brian Ostermann to Emporia State.

Mittie also hired former Lindenwood head coach Katie Falco as the Wildcats’ recruiting coordinator.

