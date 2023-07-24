03172023-mer-spt-kstatewbb-11
Buy Now

Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie applauds during the Wildcats’ 90-56 win over Wichita State in the first round of the WNIT on March 16 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

With returning super seniors, a veteran junior class, improving underclassmen and skilled new players at his disposal, Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie said he expects his 2023-24 squad to be the deepest he’s had in his 11 years at the school.

Depth proved an issue last season. In September, All-America center Ayoka Lee underwent knee surgery that kept her out the whole year, a huge blow to the Wildcats’ production as well as their offensive and defensive identities. During the campaign itself, when impact players left the floor with bangs, bruises and more significant injuries, there was little in the way of reserves to replace them.

Recommended for you