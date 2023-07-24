With returning super seniors, a veteran junior class, improving underclassmen and skilled new players at his disposal, Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie said he expects his 2023-24 squad to be the deepest he’s had in his 11 years at the school.
Depth proved an issue last season. In September, All-America center Ayoka Lee underwent knee surgery that kept her out the whole year, a huge blow to the Wildcats’ production as well as their offensive and defensive identities. During the campaign itself, when impact players left the floor with bangs, bruises and more significant injuries, there was little in the way of reserves to replace them.
That shouldn’t be the case this year.
“This team has more depth, more ability to play big, more ability to play small,” Mittie said. “I do think that we’ve improved our guard ability, and certainly our depth at the guard spot is better.”
Lee’s plan to take the court again this season is, of course, the headline-grabber, as the effect of her presence is difficult to overstate. However, this time around, K-State will have players around and behind Lee who have the potential to make her an even more dangerous weapon.
The last time Lee played in a Wildcats uniform, her fellow starters included three true freshmen: Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn. Those three started a combined 92 games as freshmen in 2021-22 and nearly every game last season, doing a lot of heavy lifting in difficult spots.
When next they walk on the floor with Lee, they’ll no longer be wide-eyed rookies, but grizzled old-timers.
“It’s pretty crazy to say that out loud, that this is my third time going through it all,” Sundell said. “But I think the feeling has been different than before. There’s just a lot of excitement around our program and in the building that’s carrying over into our workouts and practices. … You can just kind of feel that we’re playing at a higher level than what’s maybe been here the past two seasons.”
Add to the mix Gabby Gregory. The Oklahoma transfer joined K-State’s roster last year and immediately made a name for herself in Lee’s absence. She was second in the Big 12 in scoring with 18.5 points per game and second on the team with 5.3 rebounds per game.
Gregory — who was on the opposing squad when Lee scored an NCAA Division I record 61 points against the Sooners Jan. 23, 2022 — chose to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic to come back for a final ride with Lee and the Wildcats this season.
A starting lineup of super seniors Lee and Gregory along with experienced juniors Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn should have the capacity to make some noise in the new-look Big 12.
But that’s still a few months off. While the focus for Lee this summer is recovery, Mittie said Gregory, Sundell and the Glenn sisters are “refining some things,” which is different from when they were new to the team and instruction took precedence.
For Gregory, the emphasis has been improving as a defender. For Sundell, it has been playing stronger against physical guards. For Brylee Glenn, it has been becoming a more consistent 3-point shooter. For Jaelyn Glenn, it has been growing more comfortable attacking the rim.
“They’ve all come back, and that group has always worked,” Mittie said. “Now, it’s about narrowing their focus, narrowing the things that they’re working on to make improvements. And they’ve done a good job so far.”
Eliza Maupin — a 6-foot-4 but rail-thin center — earned significant playing time as a true freshman last season, particularly as the year went on. She displayed a level of athleticism that is relatively uncommon for players her size, but Mittie said he’d like to see her put on some more muscle to be better equipped to handle the physical nature of her role.
He quipped she could do that in no time if she ate the way he does.
“This is a critical summer for her because she has knowledge of what it takes to be a college basketball player that she didn’t have coming in last year,” Mittie said. “Her skill level has got to catch up with her athletic ability. This will be a critical summer for her, but so far I like what I’ve seen.”
Other experienced role players on the roster include 6-foot-3 junior forward Heavenly Greer and 5-foot-9 senior guard Rebekah Dallinger. Gisela Sanchez and Ja’Mia Harris, who missed their first seasons with K-State because of injuries, should be ready to go this year.
“Both look really, really healthy,” Mittie said. “Both look exactly why we recruited them. They both know how to play the game, and they both play it well. Ja’Mia has been shooting the ball very well. Gisela, I think, has really improved her strength, really improved her ability off the bounce. So both have come back in the right way.”
The Wildcats will also benefit from four newcomers in Louisville transfers Zyanna Walker and Imani Lester and freshmen Taryn Sides and Alexis Hess.
Mittie said Walker and Lester fulfilled needs K-State wanted to address in the transfer portal. With Walker, the Wildcats will get a 5-foot-11 guard with a mid-range scoring ability and a knack for creating her own shot opportunities. Lester, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-3 versatile post player who will bolster K-State’s presence down low and provide a nice complement to Lee.
Hess was a bit late getting to Manhattan, but Mittie said Sides, who comes from Phillipsburg, was impressive in her first few weeks with the Wildcats.
“You can tell the one thing about Taryn is she picks things up very quickly,” he said. “I had noticed that I had given her a few things that I wanted her to do her senior year (of high school). When I went and watched her, I was really impressed with her making that adjustment, because it wasn’t necessary to be successful as a senior in high school, but it was necessary to maybe get a head-jump on college. She’s come in here and played really well, really works hard.”