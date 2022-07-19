KSU WBB vs Oklahoma State 011520-13.jpg

Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie looks on during a game against Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum in the 2019-20 season.

 Staff photo by Ray Martinez

Kansas State women's basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced Tuesday that former Wayne State assistant coach Kacie Jones will take over as the director of women's basketball administration.

Jones will handle administrative duties including travel, budget management, home game logistics, on-campus recruiting logistics, training table coordination, camp/clinic budgets, day-to-day office operations and interdepartmental communications.

