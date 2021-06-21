A new voice will boom through the speakers at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during Kansas State football games this fall.
Mitch Fortner will be the new public address announcer at K-State home football games. He replaces Dave Lewis, who served in the role from 2006 to 2020.
Fortner previously served as a broadcaster for K-State soccer games. In a tweet announcing the news Monday, Fortner said that in addition to taking over at K-State home football games, he also would become a radio play-by-play announcer for Manhattan High football games.
Deciding to pursue these new jobs, and leaving K-State soccer behind, didn’t come easy for Fortner.
“This was a very tough decision,” Fortner wrote. “Literally took months to decide.”