Kansas St Missouri Footballsdfsd

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks is tackled by Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston on Saturday in Columbia, Mo. The Wildcats lost 30-27.

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Harrison Mevis’ game-winning 61-yard field goal ultimately decided Missouri’s 30-27 win over No. 15 Kansas State Saturday, but the Wildcats didn’t necessarily lose the game on that single play.

Not really.

Tags

Recommended for you