Mike McGuirl picked up a pair of awards to cap the 2020-21 season. McGuirl, a senior, won the Rolando Blackman Most Valuable Player Award along with the Bob Boozer Courage Award as the team honored players for their efforts this past season.
McGuirl was the only K-State player to start all 29 games last season.
McGuirl led or tied for the team lead in 12 categories, including points (342), double-digit scoring games (20), field goals made (112) and attempted (315), 3-point field goals made (60) and attempted (190), free throws made (58) and attempted (76), assists (103), steals (30) and minutes (34.3). He finished second on the team in scoring average (11.8 points per game) behind freshman guard Nijel Pack. McGuirl was selected as an All-Big 12 honorable mention at the end of the season.
McGuirl will be back in Manhattan as a “super senior” next year, as he’s taking advantage of the extra season afforded by the NCAA, which put a pause on the eligibility clock all student-athletes in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic — in effect, making last season a “free year.”
Sophomore Kaosi Ezeagu and freshmen Davion Bradford and Nijel Pack captured two awards as well. Ezeagu won the Dean Harris Sixth Man and Keith Amerson Academic awards; Bradford was named the winner of the Porky Morgan Most Inspirational Player and Ed Nealy Most Improved Player awards; and Pack picked up the Tex Winter Top Offensive Player and Mitch Richmond Mr. Basketball awards.
Ezeagu started the first four games last season before going down with an injury and missing the next 10 contests. He returned to play in K-State’s final 15 games, averaging 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per outing. Ezeagu also was an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and a member of the 2020 Fall Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Pack became only the third true freshman ever to win the team’s top offensive player award; the last to do it was Marcus Foster in 2014. He matched a feat last accomplished by Foster: leading the team in scoring as a freshman. An Indiana native, he ranked first or second in most offensive categories, including team bests in points per game (12.7), 20-point games (three) and 3-point field goals made (60). He finished behind McGuirl in total points (305), double-digit scoring games (16) and field goals made (109).
Bradford won the Wildcats’ oldest award, the Porky Morgan Most Inspirational Player Award, which goes to the team’s most improved award. The freshman averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, appearing in all 29 contests last season with 25 starts. He posted double-figure point totals five times in K-State’s final eight games, including an 18-point performance in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals against eventual national champion Baylor.
Other award winners included sophomore DaJuan Gordon (Ernie Barrett Play Hard), freshman Selton Miguel (Jack Hartman Top Defensive Player) and freshman Luke Kasubke and sophomore Carlton Linguard, Jr., as co-winners of the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery “Never Broken” Award.
Miguel is the first true freshman ever to win the team’s defensive player award. Over the course of the season, he became one of the conference’s best defenders. He played in all 29 games (20 starts), averaging 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.
Kasubke and Linguard shared the “Never Broken” Award, which was created in 2009-10 as a nod to the team’s relationship with the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery at Fort Riley.
Both battled through injuries all season. Expected to redshirt after suffering a foot injury in the preseason, Kasubke pushed through to play in the final 16 games of the year — averaging 15.9 minutes per outing. Also a potential redshirt because of ongoing back issues, Linguard participated in 17 games.
Gordon, who has since transferred to Missouri, still won the Play Hard Award after leading the Wildcats on the season play- hard chart with 170 points. He led the team in steals (30) and loose balls (37), finished second in deflections/blocks (49) and ranked third in offensive rebounds (36).
The awards were announced earlier this week, coinciding with the end of spring workouts.
2020-21 K-State Men’s Basketball Team Awards
• Porky Morgan Most Inspirational Award: Davion Bradford
• Rolando Blackman Most Valuable Player Award: Mike McGuirl
• Tex Winter Top Offensive Player Award: Nijel Pack
• Jack Hartman Top Defensive Player Award: Selton Miguel
• Dean Harris Sixth Man Award: Kaosi Ezeagu
• Ernie Barrett Play Hard Award: DaJuan Gordon
• Ed Nealy Most Improved Award: Davion Bradford
• Mitch Richmond Mr. Basketball Award: Nijel Pack
• Bob Boozer Courage Award: Mike McGuirl
• 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery “Never Broken” Award: Luke Kasubke/Carlton Linguard, Jr.
• Keith Amerson Academic Award: Kaosi Ezeagu