It is possible that the Kansas State men will be at full strength Wednesday evening when No. 10 Baylor comes to town.
On Tuesday, Wildcat head coach Bruce Weber said sophomore guard Selton Miguel had rejoined practice and was making progress toward seeing the court again.
“He did get involved a little bit in practice yesterday,” Weber said. “You can still see that the ankle is not there, the foot, ankle, whatever, it's not perfect by any means. He was pushing it and we'll see how he responds.”
Originally, Weber thought that it would be Saturday at the earliest before the sophomore could make his way back to the court, but Miguel’s efforts during the recovery could be enough to get him back on the floor Wednesday night versus the Bears.
Miguel only played 13 minutes during K-State’s 74-49 loss in Waco on Jan. 25 before getting injured.
K-State struggled tremendously in that game, especially down low. The Wildcats were outscored in the 38-20 and were outrebounded by 11.
“We did not get many paint touches,” Weber said. “We did not score in the paint, and they just kicked our butts. If you look at the stats from the first game … they almost doubled us. So we're gonna have to protect the paint even though they're a great shooting team.”
Baylor will also have senior guard James Akinjo available Wednesday. The senior was out for the game in Waco.
Akinjo is averaging 31.2 minutes per game and 12.9 points per game on 40% shooting including 34% from 3, along with 5.5 assists per game and 2.1.
“He’s a really good scorer with the ball,” Weber said. “You look at him, you'd say he's a point guard, but he's kind of more of a combo guard because he can score the basketball in a lot of ways. With their athleticism at the other positions, they can run into those balls screens. If you give him any space off a ball screen, you're putting yourself in a bind. We're gonna have to stay connected with him. We're gonna have to be at those lines to the ball screens and not allow him to see space.
A win Wednesday evening would go a long way in getting K-State back in the NCAA tournament conversation.
“All the teams in our league are all up in the top part of the net ratings, but Baylor at home is a game where if you get them, they're probably a top-10 team, not only rating wise but in the power ratings,” Weber said. “So it would be another nice mark on your resume. We just have to keep grinding, fighting one game at a time.”
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Bramlage Coliseum and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.