Manhattan High grad and K-State men’s basketball alum Steve Douglas died of cancer on Tuesday at the age of 83.
Douglas was a member of the Wildcat basketball team under Hall of Fame head coach Tex Winter during its golden age. He was a part of the 1958 Final Four team that fell to future L.A. Laker great Elgin Baylor and Seattle.
In 1959, Douglas was part of a team that posted the best record in school history, 25-2. That team fell in the NCAA Tournament semifinals to Cincinnati and soon-to-be NBA great Oscar Robertson.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo-guard averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds throughout his career and ended up as team captain. He was also known for wearing his glasses while playing.
“Anyone with that kind of intelligence is easy to coach,” Winter told the Mercury back in 1959 when asked about Douglas. “He learns fast and can analyze situations quickly in a game.”
At Manhattan High, he helped lead the Indians to regional championships his junior and senior year. During that senior season, he scored 28 points in a win over arch-rival Junction City to clinch the Central Kansas League title.
Douglas was all-state in football twice, all-league in basketball three times and lettered in track three times.
Douglas was offered scholarships to both Dartmouth and Yale out of high school, but chose to stay home in order to play basketball.
“As a senior at Manhattan High School, I confronted the first really difficult choice of my life: where to attend college,” Douglas wrote as part of a tribute book for Winter when the legendary coach was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. “The opportunity to leave Manhattan and enroll in one or another prestigious university was tempting, but ultimately I decided to stay home and, among other things, play basketball at Kansas State.
“I have never regretted that decision. Playing for the best coach in the game not only resulted in priceless memories of those exciting years and moments; it also contributed to my ability to understand and relate to the array of people whom I interacted with in subsequent years.”
After his time at K-State, he enrolled in graduate school at Illinois where he met his wife, Sara Umberger.
He lived in Indonesia in the early 1960s while he studied political systems of the South Pacific.
They both returned to Illinois after that, and Douglas earned his PhD and became a tenured professor of Political Science.
In 1974, Douglas was chosen to be the Illini’s first women’s basketball coach after coaching the Malaysian women’s national team.
After two seasons, he resigned to focus on Malaysian and Indonesian political studies and raising his three daughters — Kate, Liz and Lauren.
Douglas moved to southern California after Sara’s death in 2003.
He married Vianne Weintraub in 2008.
Douglas is the son of former long-time K-State political science professor Lou Douglas, who is the namesake for the Lou Douglas Lecture Series.