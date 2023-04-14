Former Manhattan High football player and current Kansas State sophomore Damian Ilalio continues to impress his coaches as spring practice continues.
Ilalio played in four games last season as a nose tackle and registered two solo tackles. He was a part of K-State’s crucial overtime fourth-and-goal stop during its 31-28 win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game.
With the departure of six-year player and two-time Big 12 honorable mention defensive lineman Eli Huggins as well as Robert Hentz II, Ilalio stands to see the field more in the years to come.
“Damian Ilalio is going to help us as well,” said Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman. “When you throw Damian into a third- and fourth-and-goal situation and he’s able to walk people back in the Big 12 championship game, it gave him an awful lot of confidence.”
Ilalio will have to contend with junior Mississippi State transfer Jevon Banks and senior Uso Seumalo, but Klieman said he expects everyone to see playing time in order to maintain health and depth on the defensive line.
K-State defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo praised the 6-foot-1, 291-pound Ilalio’s strength and toughness. He also said that Ilalio has grown significantly as far as his understanding of the nuances of the nose guard position in particular and the game of football in general.
“We’re really pleased with Damian and his progress,” Tuiasosopo said. “He’s having a really, really good spring. I know what he brings to the table, and he’s going to have an opportunity to put that on display.”
Tuiasosopo added that another asset Ilalio offers is his familiarity with the city of Manhattan and the Wildcats program, having grown up in the area.
Tuiasosopo saw that in the way Ilalio interacted with Banks when Banks joined the team. Having grown up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, and originally attended Mississippi State, Banks hadn’t been far from home before transferring to K-State.
But Tuiasosopo said Ilalio “put his arms around” Banks to help him become accustomed to life in the Little Apple.
“(Banks has) had to lean on Damian, there’s no doubt about that,” Tuiasosopo said. “I know how much pride he takes in being from Manhattan High and being a local guy. He’s doing an excellent job.”
Other Manhattan High alumni on the Wildcats roster include redshirt freshman safety Joe Hall III and junior offensive lineman Sam Shields. Tuiasosopo’s son, Titus Tuiasosopo, is a sophomore nose guard and a graduate of Wamego High.