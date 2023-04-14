11282022-mer-spt-kstatefb-20
Kansas State players, including Manhattan High graduate Damian Ilalio (56), greet fans after the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Former Manhattan High football player and current Kansas State sophomore Damian Ilalio continues to impress his coaches as spring practice continues.

Ilalio played in four games last season as a nose tackle and registered two solo tackles. He was a part of K-State’s crucial overtime fourth-and-goal stop during its 31-28 win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game.

