After 24 months away, March Madness returns to the sports calendar.
The Mercury sports staff — editor and K-State beat writer Ryan Black and reporter Jimmy Watkins — are ready to offer their predictions for how this year’s NCAA Tournament will play out.
Check out the staff’s prognostications below.
Black’s take
The Big 12’s best result will be ... a team in the national title game.
Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech will bow out in the second round. Texas and Oklahoma State will follow in the Sweet 16. West Virginia will push Illinois to the limit in the Elite Eight before Bob Huggins’ crew taps out. That leaves Baylor, the frontrunner all year, as the last Big 12 team standing — when it takes on fellow heavyweight Gonzaga in the national championship game.
First-round upset special: No. 13 seed Ohio over No. 4 seed Virginia
My bracket buster is ... No. 12 seed Winthrop.
The Eagles were one of the nation’s final undefeated teams this season. In fact, they enter the NCAA Tournament with just one loss, sporting a sparkling 23-1 record. Their lone loss was a narrow two-point defeat versus UNC Asheville on Jan. 29. Winthrop hasn’t lost since, entering Friday’s game versus 5-seed Villanova on a seven-game winning streak. The Eagles will knock out the Wildcats — the season-ending injury for second-leading scorer Colin Gillespie will be too much for Villanova to overcome — in the first round and stun fourth-seeded Purdue in the second. Winthrop will run into the Baylor buzzsaw in the Sweet 16, where the Bears will cut the Eagles down to size. But not before ruining plenty of brackets in the process.
Final Four: Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor, Illinois
Championship game: Baylor over Gonzaga.
Yes, Gonzaga arguably has been the country’s most consistent team. The Bulldogs are the last unbeaten team around, after all. But at one point, before the coronavirus forced the program to shut down, Baylor was playing better than anyone — including Gonzaga. The Bears have stumbled twice since returning from the COVID pause Feb. 23 (its previous game had been Feb. 1, a three-week gap), falling on the road to KU and then losing to Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the conference tournament. But those losses have shown the team where it needs to improve. And it’s shown the players they’re not invincible. They’ll put the lessons they’ve learned to good use as they capture the first national championship in school history, outlasting Gonzaga, 87-83, in a back-and-forth title tussle between the two teams who occupied the top of the rankings for nearly the duration of the season.
Watkins’ take
The Big 12’s best result will be … a team in the national title game.
Call me chalk-y if you want. But the Bears have been among the best teams in the country all season.
Come tourney time, I like guards. And between Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell (47.3 combined ppg), Baylor is tough to outplay in the backcourt.
The Bears have floundered early in past tournaments, but this year’s squad appears prepared to shoulder the pressure. After starting the season ranked second in the AP Top 25, Baylor never dropped below third.
And though their conference tournament loss to Oklahoma State doesn’t inspire confidence, I won’t fault anyone for losing Cade Cunningham.
First-round upset special: No. 13 Ohio over No. 4 Virginia
Full disclosure: I spent four of my happiest years in Athens, Ohio, learning the tenets of journalism. I am blatantly ignoring one by embracing bias for this pick.
Homerism aside, the Bobcats boast a legitimate NBA prospect in guard Jason Preston (tremendous story, by the way) and breezed through the Mid-American Conference tournament (14.6-point average margin of victory) despite cancelling their final two regular-season games because of COVID-19 complications. Speaking of, Virginia can’t practice until Saturday morning after a Cavalier tested positive for COVID-19 during the ACC Tournament. Luckily, the Cavaliers have a spotless track record against plucky underdogs in the first round. Wait, what’s that you’re saying about 2018?
My bracket buster is ... 4-seed Oklahoma State.
Cunningham, the presumptive top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, packs point-guard skills into a 6-foot-8, 220-pound frame.
He averages 20.5 points, grabs 6.3 rebounds and dishes 3.6 assists per game.
With help from sophomore Avery Anderson (11.8 points per game), Cunningham has led the Cowboys to 12 wins in their last 15 games.
I think they upend Illinois in the Sweet 16 and cause thousands to tear their brackets.
Final Four: Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor, Houston
Championship game: Gonzaga over Baylor.
Don’t overthink it. Gonzaga beat all three of its top rivals in the West Region (Iowa, Kansas, Virginia) during the regular season. The Bulldogs rank first in KenPom’s adjusted offense and 10th in defense.