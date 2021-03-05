The Manhattan Mercury’s sports section continues making its mark in the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) annual national contest — and it is only getting better.
The Mercury had seven top-10 honors in this year’s writing and video contest, one more than last year. In 2018, its first year competing in the contest, The Mercury snagged four top 10s.
The Mercury’s seven top 10s this year tie for the most among outlets in its division, Category D, putting it alongside The Daily Advertiser, a paper in Lafayette, La.
That number also put The Mercury (and Daily Advertiser) in elite company: The only other organizations to earn seven or more top 10s in this year’s contest are among the largest and most well-known outlets in the country.
The Los Angeles Times — it competes in Category A, APSE’s biggest division — had 10 top 10s, followed by The Athletic (Category A) and The Indianapolis Star (Category B) with nine apiece. The New York Times (Category A) and Charlotte Observer (Category B) had eight top-10 nods.
Two other organizations also had seven top-10 placings: The Washington Post and Sports Illustrated, both of which compete in Category A.
More than half of The Mercury’s seven top 10s came from sports editor and Kansas State beat writer Ryan Black. He placed in the top 10 in four writing categories: beat writing, breaking news, explanatory story and game story. Former sports writer Tyler Kraft notched two top 10s, in explanatory story and game story, respectively. Former sports writer Sean Collins placed in the long features category.
Black’s breaking news honor came from his story on Derick Newton, a former K-State football player who committed suicide last October. The explanatory centered around putting context to K-State football’s double-digit transfer total, which at the time was nearly double the total of any other Big 12 school. His game story detailed the K-State football team’s come-from-behind victory at then-No. 3 Oklahoma, when the Wildcats rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to stun the Sooners in Norman.
Black’s beat writing recognition came via his coverage of K-State athletics in 2020.
Kraft’s explanatory story focused on how high school football could be played amid the coronavirus pandemic — and why it might not. His game story detailed the Manhattan High boys’ basketball team’s dramatic 69-67 victory over Wichita East in a first-round sub-state tilt last year.
Collins’ long feature centered around the life of Wamego football player Taylor Beck.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all judging for this year’s conduct was performed remotely. Preliminary judges selected a top 10 in all categories — except for projects in the C and D divisions, where only a top five was chosen. A second group of judges then ranked the finalists 1 through 10 (or 1 through 5 in the two aforementioned project categories).
The final rankings in every category will be announced at a later date.