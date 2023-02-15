Kansas State senior Will Hopkins watches his drive off the No. 2 tee during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Hopkins finished third in the Wildcats first tournament on spring Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama.
Kansas State men's golf, ranked 21st in the nation, opened the spring portion of its season with a third-place finish in the Hall Williams Collegiate tournament, Tuesday, at Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama.
The Wildcats finished with a 13-under 839 (282-279-278) over the three days, coming in behind fifth-ranked Illinois (36-under 816) and Arkansas (23-under 829).
The Wildcats began Tuesday by finishing off a five-under par 279 second round that was suspended on Monday due to darkness before topping themselves with a six-under 278.
The put up a two-under 282 in round one on Monday.
The tournament is the fourth top-five team finish of the season. K-State has finished in the top-five in regular season stroke play events in the last six tournaments.
“The guys played really well today,” head Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “The wind picked up and the course played much more difficult than it did yesterday. Our four counters made 19 birdies today, which was very strong in these conditions.”
The charge to third-place was led by senior Will Hopkins who tied for sixth with a seven-under 206 (70-68-68). It's the ninth career top-10 finish for Hopkins in his career and the third this season.
His 206 ties his career best 54-hole gross score, which is tied for the 20th-best gross score in school history.
“Will had a great tournament,” Robbins said. “Tee to green, he was solid all week, and today he got a few putts to fall. He showed a lot of maturity throughout the entire tournament.”
Tim Tillmanns jump up eight spots on the final day and ended up tied for 22nd with a one-under 212 (73-66-74).
A stroke behind him with an even-par 213 was Luke O'Neil who finished tied for 25th, followed by Laurenz Schiergen (72-73-70) and Cooper Schultz (70-75-70) who tied for 34th with a two-over 215.
Nicklaus Mason competed as an individual, finishing 74th with an 11-over 225 (74-74-75).
“Overall, it was a solid week for us. We made a ton of birdies, which shows what we are capable of,” Robbins said. “I just think there was a little bit of rust for us coming out of the winter, especially around the greens. I’m really pleased with how we got better with each round. It’s definitely something to build upon.”
K-State will now take the rest of the month off before competing in the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina during the second week of March.