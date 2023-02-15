09142022-mer-spt-kstategolf-2
Buy Now

Kansas State senior Will Hopkins watches his drive off the No. 2 tee during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Hopkins finished third in the Wildcats first tournament on spring Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men's golf, ranked 21st in the nation, opened the spring portion of its season with a third-place finish in the Hall Williams Collegiate tournament, Tuesday, at Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama. 

The Wildcats finished with a 13-under 839 (282-279-278) over the three days, coming in behind fifth-ranked Illinois (36-under 816) and Arkansas (23-under 829). 

Tags

Recommended for you