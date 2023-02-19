02202023-mer-spt-kstatembb-5
Kansas State guard Desi Sills is introduced in the starting lineup before a Big 12 Conference game against Iowa State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Jerome Tang finally pulled the trigger and put senior guard Desi Sills in the starting lineup Saturday in No. 12 Kansas State's 61-55 win over No. 19 Iowa State. 

Sills didn't electrify the Wildcats, scoring-wise, in his first start of the year, but he did fill the stat sheet, ending the game with four points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. The steal and the block came on very memorable hustle plays that exemplified what makes the senior so valuable when he's on the court. 

