Jerome Tang finally pulled the trigger and put senior guard Desi Sills in the starting lineup Saturday in No. 12 Kansas State's 61-55 win over No. 19 Iowa State.
Sills didn't electrify the Wildcats, scoring-wise, in his first start of the year, but he did fill the stat sheet, ending the game with four points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. The steal and the block came on very memorable hustle plays that exemplified what makes the senior so valuable when he's on the court.
"(Sills) brings energy," senior point guard Markquis Nowell said. "He's been bringing energy since day one, whether he was on the bench or now that he's starting. You get the same Desi, he's gonna come in and play hard and play like it's his last game. Today he gave us more space and gave us more driving lanes because he was out there. And he played well, that block was a big block. Credit him for that, that was a game changing play."
So, what's changed? Tang mentioned earlier in the year that he wanted a fairly fluid starting lineup, but has stayed pretty steady with starting five of Nowell, Keyontae Johnson, Cam Carter, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and either David N'Guessan or Abayomi Iyiola.
But on Saturday, Tang said the decision to start Sills was a long time coming.
"Desi always brings energy," Tang said. "I actually checked with the Big 12 because I think he's the Sixth Man of the Year in the conference and I think (Sir'Jabari Rice) from Texas is right there with him. I didn't want to cost Desi that (honor). He had sacrificed for us all year long. He probably could have started a while ago, but I didn't want to cost him the opportunity to get that award. And so I checked with the Big 12 And they said you can't start more than half of your conference games. And so with five the go, it's not more than half, and we decided to make the change. That's really what it boiled down to."
Tang would know successful sixth men, he coached six of them during his time at Baylor, including last year's winner, Jeremy Sochan.
Sills is one of the top reserves in the conference, averaging 28.6 minutes a game, the most of a player eligible for the conference's top sixth-man honor.
He's averaged 8.3 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field while averaging 3.4 rebounds (91 total), .9 steals (25), and 2.2 assists (60) to only 1.7 turnovers (46).
As it stands now, just two players stand between the Arkansas senior transfer and the honor: the previously mentioned Rice from Texas and West Virginia's Joe Toussaint.
Rice is averaging a conference-best 12 points per game among reserves, shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.7% from 3. He's scored 324 total points this season, nearly 100 more than Sills. Rice also has Sills beat in steals and rebounds.
Toussaint is averaging 10 points a game, but only has 269 total and has played nearly 200 minutes less than Sills this season. He does lead Sills in assists and assists-to-turnover ratio, but has less rebounds, steals and blocks than Sills.
Rice seemingly has the edge over Sills, statistically, but a strong push from the senior in the final four games of the regular season could make the difference.
Sills would be the first Wildcat Sixth Man of the Year since Jamar Samuels won it after the 2009-10 season, and the third overall (Cartier Martin, 2006-07).