Anne Weese knows her job title can be misleading. She’s Kansas State’s director of mental wellness and sport psychology, which can sound like her job is to use psychology to help student-athletes tackle better, run faster, swing quicker and perfect their two-seam fastball. She can, sure, but those benefits are often bonuses.
She’s really at K-State to help student-athletes work through mental and emotional struggles via clinical therapy.
To illustrate her personality, her job and what she emphasizes most in her work, Weese provides a hypothetical.
A track and field athlete arrives in Weese’s office for an appointment, perhaps via referral from a trainer who spotted something off about her recent behavior or performance — which accounts for a good chunk of Weese’s clients. She tells Weese she feels confident in her ability to run the 800-meter sprint, she practices well and her recent times suggest that she should set a personal record at her next meet.
Then, on race day, she takes the track and gets ready to compete. She panics, overwhelmed with anxiety. She freezes. She has to drop out of her race.
“That, to them,” Weese said, “is a very quick fix of performance anxiety.”
Weese responds with a couple questions: How did your high school running career go? Does your family support this?
“And very quickly, usually, we’re able to uncover that there’s major needs not being met,” Weese said. “(They’ll say) ‘I have huge fears of letting my parents down.’ So I’ll follow their lead and say, ‘How much do you think that’s impacting your race day on Saturdays?’ And they put words on it very quickly, usually.
“(I’ll say), ‘I think what we’re understanding about what’s going on for you is that this goes a little deeper than the 10 seconds before the gun goes off on race day.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah.’ Because it’s their words. I don’t put any ideas into their heads or any words into their mouths. They’re telling me, and I’m just showing them what this told me in maybe a different way, a way they can understand better.”
From there, results can take any number of forms: Decreased performance anxiety, improved relationships with family or maybe something else entirely. That much is up to the athlete. The fruits of Weese’s work, though, have begun to materialize.
“Anne was one of the best hires K-State has ever had,” rowing trainer Madison Fabrizius said. “I think it’s extremely important to deal with the mental health aspect of student-athletes, because that affects their entire lives. Whether people think so or not, it does, you know? If they’re struggling with something, school is affected, health is affected, physical ability. Everything is encompassed in that. I think she’s done a great job of showing all of us how much that matters.”
Yet to understand the breadth of Weese’s job, why she enjoys it and why she considers it so important, we have to start with the fundamentals.
Not all of them involve sports. Not directly, at least.
“The performance concerns will get them in my door, but what we’ll uncover is there are some underlying anxiety, depression, adjustment issues that are contributing to the sport performance disruption,” said Weese, who lives in Manhattan with her wife, Claudia, and two sons, 3-year-old Sheahon and 1-year-old Murphy. “Very, very rarely is an issue strictly sport performance — that I see. It’s almost always some underlying or confounding variables in there that we can work on through therapy.”
“I think interpersonally, I’m not scary,” Weese adds with a laugh. “I pride myself on being warm and easy to talk to and really open-minded and unconditionally accepting of my athletes. And I think that they feel that. They keep coming back, so I must be doing something right.”
◊◊◊
Weese, a licensed psychologist with a doctorate in counseling psychology from Oklahoma State University, joined K-State in March 2018. Upon her arrival, she gave the athletics department something it never had before: a staffer dedicated entirely to improving the mental and emotional wellbeing of athletes across all 12 sports.
K-State had employed someone similar before. In 2014, Ian Connole joined the department as director of sport psychology, “providing support and mental training for student-athletes to develop a psychological edge in performance and participation,” per a release. Connole left K-State in 2018.
The difference: Weese’s job mostly revolves around 50-minute counseling sessions with athletes. Before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, she estimates she met with around 35 per week to address their mental and emotional needs, not their dips in performance.
Weese still does so, but now she uses Doxy.me, a telemedicine service that allows her to conduct meetings virtually. Think Zoom, but more confidential. “My clients are liking the teletherapy, so I’m rolling with that as long as I can,” she said.
These meetings can improve their performance in competition. Some athletes even come with that expectation.
That’s just not where Weese specializes.
“The term ‘sport psychologist’ is often misused and incorrectly used. It’s kind of an umbrella term that a lot of people use to describe what I do, which is the clinical work with sports,” said Weese, a Salina native who walked on and played two seasons of basketball at Notre Dame from 2002 to 2004. “I’m very up-front with them in saying, ‘If it’s a performance issue, that’s not my area of expertise. My area of expertise is exploring some personal, mental or emotional issues or concerns that might be contributing to what you’re coming in with.’”
When she’s meeting with an athlete for the first time, she often starts things off with a message like, “I’m going to help you explore how your mood, how your emotions, how your expectations, how pressure you’re feeling might be contributing to your difficulties in your sport, and then we can talk about strategies to improve your performance.”
To that end, and to help with athletes’ mental health in general, Weese likes to emphasize two practices: Mindfulness and confidence.
“Mindfulness, to me, means being fully and intentionally engaged in the present moment, with no judgments of that experience,” Weese said. “I’ll help teach them mindfulness as a way to be able to think about their experience in a way that feels more manageable. So instead of thinking, ‘I can’t do this for another four years,’ we break it down to, ‘What about this next rep? Can you do this next rep?’ (And they respond), ‘Oh yeah, I can do this next rep.’ So always ground yourself in the present moment.”
This, Weese said, helps most with athletes who are rehabbing from a major injury, struggling to perform well in their sport or fighting anxiety and depression.
That matters because those issues unfortunately are prevalent. A 2016 study from the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that nearly a quarter of NCAA athletes struggle with clinically-relevant levels of depressive symptoms.
According to a 2017 USA Today article, Daniel Eisenberg, an associate professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, found that 33% of all college students experience significant symptoms of depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions.
And according to a 2016 study from Southern Illinois University, 45% of college athletes reported they hadn’t received education on mental health issues. Additionally, 26% reported they didn’t know how or where to access mental health treatment at their university.
Even those athletes at K-State, though, don’t always respond with enthusiasm when Weese suggests mindfulness — at least not right away.
“I think initially, when people hear that, they think, ‘That’s too easy. That’s too simple. What I’m going through is much more complicated than that,’” Weese said. “So I think initially, there’s some maybe aversion to that idea — until they commit to really trying it.”
The second theme Weese likes to stress — confidence — is a little tricker.
She says many athletes approach her thinking it’s a quick fix. They’ll tell her, “I’m just not confident. How can you make me confident?”
“Confidence,” Weese said, “is a really intimate experience and a really intimate process that happens.”
To foster that in the student-athletes she sees, Weese first will ask clients to examine their self-talk. She’ll encourage them to develop a neutral, fact-based type of thinking about themselves, rather than the false, negative thoughts they often generate.
What is self-talk, exactly?
Say a K-State basketball player normally makes 3-pointers at a 40% clip. Then, over his next four games, that number sags to 20%. He’s in a shooting funk.
Weese will ask the player a few questions. What kind of messages are you sending yourself when you get the ball? Are you thinking about all the shots you’ve missed? Are you telling yourself things like, “I have to make this next shot?”
“If we think about the mindset going in,” Weese said, “you’re going to play as well as you’re telling yourself you can play.”
Another way Weese has found she can instill confidence in athletes has to do with what she calls “visualization.” With runners, for example, she asks them to use all five senses to visualize what they’re feeling when they succeed: The way their body feels as their arms pump, the way their legs feel as they grip the track, the wind they feel rushing through their ears, the sounds blaring around, the smells wafting their way.
“And I think by doing that,” Weese said, “they’re reminded of their skill, they’re reminded of their potential, they’re reminded of past successes, and that all delicately comes together with a more confident outing.”
But there’s a catch: Weese can only help athletes who feel comfortable making an appointment.
◊◊◊
It’s gradually dissipating, Weese estimates, but a stigma still exists around mental health. Some athletes fear addressing theirs will make them weaker, softer or generally less capable of playing to their potential.
The numbers, to a degree, back this assertion. According to a 2019 study from the American Psychological Association, 33% of respondents agreed with the statement, “People with mental health disorders scare me,” and 39% said they would view someone differently if they knew that person had a mental health disorder.
That attitude seems to be declining — the same study found that 87% of American adults agreed that having a mental health disorder is nothing to be ashamed of — but Weese makes sure athletes know about her by giving teams short spiels in preseason meetings. She said that she believes in some cases, the mentality has stopped some from seeking her help.
“I think with the traditionally masculine or violent sports,” Weese said, “where toughness is highly valued — not that toughness isn’t valued in other sports — I think there’s this misconception or fear that if they show any sign of vulnerability, then that will somehow make them less successful, less aggressive, it’ll somehow soften them on the field.”
In Weese’s estimation, the problem doesn’t start in college, either.
“I think from a very young age, we teach our athletes to not be sissies, to not cry,” Weese said. “We equate weakness with femininity, and I think that all of those fears get ingrained in these children’s heads by the time they’re 10, 11, 12. So the thought of going and talking to someone about sadness — or even admitting sadness in the first place — has been so far removed from their thinking that it’s hard to even visualize that happening, or imagine that happening for them.”
This is where the differences in attitudes between male and female athletes are most noticeable.
Kim Gross, who spent four years as K-State’s football and rowing academic counselor before departing for the University of Southern California last August, saw them firsthand.
It started when she would suggest a meeting with Anne to a female student-athlete she suspected might be struggling.
“And they were a little bit more receptive to the idea,” Gross said. “Females generally love connecting with people and getting to know people, and the fact that Anne is also a female, the comfort level there is really high. So with the male athletes, I try to be casual and informative. Yeah, if I approach it in an awkward situation, then it would make the guys feel uncomfortable, but I’m like, ‘You know, it’s something you could talk to Anne about.’”
◊◊◊
Maryclare Wheeler hardly hesitates. When Weese was hired, she filled a “huge” need.
“We recognized from the very beginning that a clinical psychologist was a huge benefit to our department,” said Wheeler, K-State’s assistant director for specialized learning. “Before Anne, we had been partnering with psychologists on campus and in the community, so to have that resource in house, that was huge.”
That seems to be the consensus to K-State staffers who interact with Weese most often. She’s personable, disarming, pleasant.
“They love seeing her. They absolutely love seeing her,” Fabrizius said of the rowers. “There’s no question there. I think with Anne, she makes things relatable, and she lets you take over the session in a way, so that way, you get what you need out of it. But she’s also there to help guide you in certain ways with different techniques and things like that depending on what you have going on in your life.”
Gains from mindfulness, confidence and an open mind to mental health aren’t exclusive to K-State athletes, let alone athletes across the country. They apply to the general population, too.
“A large, large majority of my athletes’ concerns are very human problems — their loss, their sadness, their fears, their anxiety, their relationship concerns,” Weese said. “I mean, it’s human. They’re humans, and their concerns are very human. I try to teach my athletes skills that will help them now, in their experiences as a college athlete, but then they’ll be able to carry forward with them as they experience other life stressors or distress.”
That Weese can open people’s eyes to these benefits while enjoying herself along the way, well, that’s what drives her.
“I feel so supported by K-State,” Weese said. “I’m so humbled by these athletes who are going through really hard things. There’s a really satisfying — almost intoxicating — feeling when you see an athlete thriving who’s been going through some really deep, personal struggles. To see them in my office — which may be the only place in their life they can really (open up) — and to provide them their outlet, which allows them to go succeed on their court or their field or whatever it may be, that is what keeps me coming back.”