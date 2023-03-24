NEW YORK — Kansas State junior Ismael Massoud had one of the best performances of his Wildcat career on Thursday in K-State’s 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16.
Massoud had 15 points and was 4-of-6 from behind the arc. The junior hit key bucket after key bucket, and he did it all under the lights of his hometown’s most cherished arena, Madison Square Garden. But when asked about the experience and his success, he instead decided to speak directly to his fellow Muslims and send out good Ramadan wishes.
“This is my first time playing in the Garden, and it's surreal,” Massoud said. “But I first want to say Happy Ramadan to all the Muslims out there that are fasting, and I wish for nothing but blessings the rest of the month. It's really credit to God, credit to my teammates. They got the belief in me to find me and get me shots, and all I had to do was knock it down. It's surreal. I don't think it's hit me yet, but it's praise to God, praise to my teammates, praise to my coaching staff. I'm just blessed.”
Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a month-long Muslim observance of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. It’s customary for those observing to abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset, but in Massoud’s case, since athletes need that nutrition for peak performance, he will be making up for the days missed after the NCAA Tournament has ended.
"I'm not fasting right now," Massoud said. "I'm going to try and make my days up when my season's over, but me and (senior Abayomi Iyiola), we did go to the mosque last night and we prayed. We were there for like two hours praying the whole night. So just just praise to him and it shows God is going to support you if you give him all the glory and all the praise. I hope that could inspire other Muslim athletes out there that it's possible to do this."
Head coach Jerome Tang has fully embraced Massoud and Iyiola’s faith, and even has a fairly strong grasp on Islam thanks in part to a familial connection.
"My uncle was a Muslim imam (prayer leader), and he passed away," Tang said. "My mom was the second person in our family to become a Christian, so I know a lot about the Muslim faith and I know that there's a great love and they are very devout people, and I appreciate that, and I can embrace that."
There’s been some chatter online concerning Tang’s “crazy faith” and overtly religious personality and how it affects those players who aren't Christian like he is. But according to Tang, it’s their belief in a higher power, be it Jesus, Allah or otherwise, that’s pulled them closer together throughout this season, instead of dividing them along religious lines.
"I'm about guys embracing their faith and growing," Tang said. "My faith teaches me that people will know that I truly believe what I believe if I love everyone, and I love Ish and I love Baybe. I want them to pursue their faith with a fervor and just run after it. I'm thankful that they believe like that."