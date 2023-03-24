NCAA Kansas State Kentucky Basketball

Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud celebrates after a 3-pointer during the second half of last Sunday's second-round game against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK  Kansas State junior Ismael Massoud had one of the best performances of his Wildcat career on Thursday in K-State’s 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

Massoud had 15 points and was 4-of-6 from behind the arc. The junior hit key bucket after key bucket, and he did it all under the lights of his hometown’s most cherished arena, Madison Square Garden. But when asked about the experience and his success, he instead decided to speak directly to his fellow Muslims and send out good Ramadan wishes. 

