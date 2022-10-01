Adrian Martinez accounted for four touchdowns Saturday as No. 25 Kansas State fended off Texas Tech 37-28 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) offense scored 17 straight points in the fourth quarter to break a 20-20 tie, and the defense forced three turnovers in the second half to slow down the Red Raiders.
Martinez ran for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, and went 12-of-19 passing for 116 yards and another touchdown.
Deuce Vaughn collected a career-high 170 yards rushing on 23 attempts.
It was the first time that K-State has ever had two 100-plus-yard rushers in consecutive games.
“Those two kids in the backfield is a nightmare for defenses because they both are home run hitters,” said head coach Chris Klieman.
And they certainly hit home runs, with Martinez going off for run plays of 69 and 57 yards, and Vaughn adding another 69-yard carry.
It started early, too, as Martinez took the first play from scrimmage from the Wildcats 25-yard line to the Red Raiders 18. On the next snap, he went the rest of the way, giving his team a 7-0 lead 40 seconds into the game.
It was the second this season K-State has scored in the first minute of a contest.
“It’s a key for us offensively to start fast for this team,” Martinez said. “It’s a good tempo setter, it’s good (for) dictating what we’re going to do. It’s a testament to Coach Klein and the offensive staff for having some stuff dialed up for us.”
Khalid Duke recorded a sack on Texas Tech’s first possession, which ended with a punt back to the Wildcats.
K-State’s offense went from its own 17 all the way down to the Red Raiders 5 before settling for a 29-yard field goal by Chris Tennant. Texas Tech went three-and-out on their ensuing drive, and the Wildcats reached the Red Raiders 8-yard line, but once again kicked a field goal.
They led 13-0 after one period of play, having outgained Texas Tech 177-22 and held the ball for exactly 10 minutes.
But in the second quarter, everything changed. The K-State offense suddenly went cold, as it failed to pick up any first downs in the second after picking up eight in the first. Its second-period drives ended with three three-and-outs and a lost Vaughn fumble.
The Wildcats defense started the second 15 minutes strong, as Austin Moore picked off Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith and Kobe Savage recovered a fumble on the Red Raiders’ first two possessions of the quarter.
But as the K-State offense struggled to maintain any sort of sustained momentum and the defense stayed out on the field, Texas Tech’s offense found its rhythm.
The Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) got on the board with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Nehemiah Martinez with 1:24 left before halftime, capping off a nine-play, 86-yard drive.
Then, they went 37 yards in 21 seconds to kick a 51-yard field goal to cut their deficit to 13-10 as time expired in the first half.
“We just played really poor in the second quarter,” Klieman said. “Got out of rhythm on offense. Didn’t tackle really well on defense after tackling really well in the first quarter. They started blitzing us all the time, and we couldn’t get the ground game going. We couldn’t get guys free. Adrian was running a little bit for his life. And so I was a little upset. You ask the guys. I was a little upset at halftime because I thought we’d let them off the hook.”
“(Klieman) made his message known,” Vaughn said. “It was one of those things where we looked at each other as an offense and we were like, ‘Okay, the head man, he’s asking us to step up. We have to.’”
The two teams traded punts to start the third quarter, and then Texas Tech tied the game at 13-13 with a 39-yard field goal from Trey Wolff.
That was when things finally broke loose again for the Wildcats. Martinez handed the ball to Vaughn on the first play of their next drive, and Vaughn took off for 69 yards into the red zone.
Martinez then found Phillip Brooks open at the 5-yard line. Brooks bobbled the football, brought it back in and raced past a Red Raiders defender into the end zone to put K-State ahead 20-13 with 6:04 left in the third.
“It probably threw (the defender) off just like it threw me off,” Brooks said. “It worked out in the end. I wish I would have just caught it clean, to be honest. I would have been able to outrun him the other way. But it all worked out for the best.”
But the Wildcats’ lead didn’t last long, as Texas Tech went on a seven-play, 75-yard drive and scored on a 12-yard pass from Smith to Xavier White to knot things up again at 20-20.
The Red Raiders had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Wolff missed a 42-yard attempt and K-State took over at its own 25-yard line.
On a third-and-3 from the Wildcats 31, Martinez took the ball up the middle on a QB power play and sprinted 69 yards untouched to put K-State up for good at 27-20 with 13:34 left in the game.
“(Martinez) was really good,” Klieman said. “Our O-line blocked in the run game extremely well, and he was very patient. When you do blitz, if you crack that first line, there’s not many kids that can catch Adrian.”
Texas Tech turned over the ball on downs, and the Wildcats extended their lead to 30-20 with another Tennant field goal with 9:07 left.
On the next Red Raiders possession, Felix Anudike-Uzomah sacked Smith and knocked the ball out of his hands. Robert Hentz recovered the fumble, giving K-State the ball at the Texas Tech 27.
Four plays later, Martinez found the end zone again, this time on a 12-yard carry to make it 37-20 with just under six minutes remaining.
Texas Tech made one last push as Smith scored from 1 yard out to finish off a 13-play, 75-yard drive. The Red Raiders made the 2-point conversion to pull within 37-28 with 2:23 left, and then recovered the onside kick.
However, Julius Brents intercepted Smith’s pass on the second play of the drive to seal the victory for the Wildcats.
“This was a really tough football game,” Klieman said. “So proud of the guys’ resolve in the second half.”
Texas Tech outgained K-State 473-459. The Red Raiders ran 82 offensive plays for an average of 5.8 yards per play, while the Wildcats ran 58 plays for an average of 7.9 yards per play.
Klieman acknowledged that his team allowed Texas Tech to run more plays than he would have liked, and that his defense was disappointed by the number of yards it had given up.
However, what mattered most was that K-State did what it needed to do to earn the victory.
“(Defensive coordinator Joe) Klanderman and staff do a great job of emphasizing the positive, whether it’s the sacks, whether it’s the forced fumbles, whether it’s the interceptions, whether it’s the fourth-down stops,” Klieman said. “This was a great team win, guys. It was an exceptional team win where the offense picked up the defense, the defense picked up the offense.”
Kobe Savage led the Wildcats with nine total tackles, while Duke had eight, and Moore and Josh Hayes had seven apiece.
Duke and Anudike-Uzomah each had three sacks, which cost Texas Tech a total of 27 yards. It was the first time in school history that two different players had three sacks in the same game.
“That’s what’s going to happen all season, because me and Khalid are going to just honestly take down every offense we come upon,” Anudike-Uzomah said.
K-State is 2-0 in conference play for the second time under Klieman after beating the Red Raiders for the seventh straight time.
The Wildcats will head northeast to Ames, Iowa, next Saturday to take on Iowa State. The Cyclones (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) fell to Kansas 14-11 on Saturday.