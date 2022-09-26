Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates after a touchdown against Oklahoma during Saturday’s 41-34 win in Norman. Martinez and junior safety Kobe Savage were given weekly players honors by the Big 12 after the win.
Multiple honors have poured in for the 25th-ranked Kansas State Wildcat football team after its 41-34 win at then-No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.
Senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week while junior safety Kobe Savage earned newcomer of the week honors.
As a team, the Wildcats were named the Cheez-It Bowl national team of the week by the Football Writers Association of America.
Additionally, Chris Klieman was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. The award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week.
Martinez, who was also named a Manning Award Star of the Week on Monday, accounted for 382 yards of total offense including 234 yards through the air on 21-of-34 passing with a touchdown and no picks while also rushing for 148 yards and four scores.
K-State ended the game with 509 yards on offense, the most since a 52-0 thumping of Bowling Green in 2019 and the most in a Big 12 game since 2014’s win over Texas Tech.
Martinez’s 148 yards rushing were the second-most in his career behind the 157 yards he put up versus Rutgers in 2020 while he played for Nebraska.
Saturday was the first game that K-State had two 100-yard rushers in the same game since the 2017 Cactus Bowl versus UCLA and the first time in a Big 12 game since a one touchdown loss to the Sooners in 2017.
Savage, meanwhile, led the Wildcats with 11 tackles which was the most by a K-State player this season. The K-State defense held Oklahoma to eight points below their points-per-game average.
The win was the 11th all-time victory for K-State against an AP top-10 team, and the fifth on the road. The Wildcats have beaten an AP Top 25 team in four of the last six seasons. K-State handed the Sooners their ninth home loss since 2012, four of which have come versus the Wildcats.
The Wildcats also made an appearance on the Associated Press poll for the first time since Week 4 of last season when the Wildcats popped into the top 25 for a week.
The kick time for K-State’s game at Iowa State was also announced on Monday.
This year’s Farmageddon will be played on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The Wildcats will be looking for their first win in Ames since 2016.