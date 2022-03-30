Kansas State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein finds himself in a familiar, but not exactly ideal, situation during 2022 spring football season.
For the second straight year, Klein is without his starting quarterback. The main difference being that starting quarterback is now Nebraska graduate transfer Adrian Martinez.
“It’s a very similar situation,” Klein said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Both of those guys, (Skylar Thompson) last year and Adrian this year, are highly motivated individuals. They’ve maximized the mental reps and the limited reps they’ve gotten. (Adrian) has done well and has maximized the opportunity.”
Following a surgery on his throwing shoulder before he made the trip south from Lincoln, Martinez has been and will be in rehab throughout the entire spring. He’s expected to be able to participate in summer workouts and will be fully back in the swing of things by the fall.
While he hasn’t been able to show off what he can do physically, his mental acumen and leadership abilities have been enough to impress his new coach.
“I think he’s the whole package,” Klein said. “I really do. I’ve been impressed with his football knowledge and football IQ and level of understanding. It’s been a little bit hard because he hasn’t been able to go and do what he wants to do, but obviously we know that he has great physical tools to work with. I’m impressed with his character and how good he’s been for our team and our locker room.”
According to Klein, Martinez has not been shy when it comes to sharing his experiences and lessons learned over his five-year career so far. That willingness to embrace the younger quarterbacks in the room has paid dividends already for juniors Will Howard and Jaren Lewis and redshirt freshman Jake Rubley.
“He’s got a lot of experiences,” Klein said. “I’m not around them all of the time, but they’re always picking his brain and telling old stories and asking about situations or games or plays or techniques or whatever. That’s really been fun for me and something I’ve been proud of. It’s about all of us getting better and all of us being the best we can be.”
And with Martinez out, the physical reps during spring practice have fallen to the younger guys led by Howard, who earned the back-up job for Thompson last year and showed some signs of improvement, but also struggled to be a consistent passing threat.
That improvement has continued into this spring as Howard has separated himself once again from the pack early on as the top second-string candidate at quarterback behind Martinez.
“I think Will has continued to improve,” Klein said. “I think he’s probably put on another 10 pounds of muscle. He’s really continued to grow up physically and I think you see that, with the way the ball is spinning for him. It’s really coming off of his hands a little bit stronger than even last season. His experience has been very valuable in this transition, and his leadership has shown through. He’s been able to run the show, and he’s been the most consistent of that group.”
Lewis and Rubley also have shown that they’re capable of handling that back-up job, but the consistency lags behind what Klein has seen from Howard.
“Jake and Jaren have kind of been competing and going head-to-head,” Klein said. “Both of them have had up-and-down days in the first week. They’ve both been doing good things, but that’s where the separation has been between Will and those two as of now. But it’s competitive every day and they’re working together through the competition.”
Some might have thought that one or more of those three would’ve hit the transfer portal when they found out that K-State was bringing in a quarterback with the pedigree of Martinez, but Klein said the transparency and honesty shown by coaches throughout the entire process with the three younger quarterbacks and Martinez has made the transition smooth and really effective and beneficial for all parties involved.
“I tell my guys all the time, it’s not about becoming the starting quarterback at Kansas State,” Klein said. “You have to become the best you can possibly be, and you have to have a desire for excellence. To be the best, not just get on the field. I think they’ve caught that and are working by that, and I’m very proud of all of them.”