Kansas State point guard Markquis Nowell was named the best point guard in college basketball on Saturday.
The senior star was given the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He is the 20th winner of the award and the fourth from the Big 12.
Nowell was chosen over fellow finalists Marquette's Tyler Kolek, Northwestern's Boo Buie, Penn State's Jalen Pickett and Saint Louis' Yuri Collins.
“I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for all their hard work and sacrifice," Nowell said in a written statement. "It all started with Ish (Massoud) and I, and Coach (Jerome) Tang and his staff were able build a team around us and we became like brothers. We had a great year that I will always remember. I also want to thank my family for their sacrifice in helping me become the player and man I am today. Finally, a special shout out to K-State Nation for all their love and support during my career.”
Nowell is the first Wildcat to win one of the positional awards given out annually by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The honor is one of many this season for the 5-foot-7, 160-pounder from Harlem.
Nowell averaged 23.5 points, 13.5 assists and four steals during his four-game NCAA Tournament run, including averaging 25 points and 15.5 assists during the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games en route to being named Most Outstanding Player for the NCAA East Regional.
He had 54 assists in the NCAA Tournament, the third-most in the tournament's history and the most since Michigan's Rumeal Robinson had 56 in 1989. he Nowell had a tournament and school-record 19 assists in the Sweet 16 versus Michigan State. He finished his college career in the Elite Eight with just the second 30-point, 10-assist game in school history.
Nowell was named a third team All-American by the Associated Press, The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and United States Basketball Writers Association. He was also picked for the All-Big 12 First Team by league coaches and the AP, as well as the Big 12 All-Defensive Team by the coaches.
He averaged a team-best 17.6 points on 38.6% shooting from the field, including 35.5% from behind the arc. He was also 88.9% from behind the free throw line. He led the Big 12 assists per game with 8.3, to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 36.9 minutes per game. He ranks in the top-3 in 13 categories, including No. 1 in total assists (297), free throws made (185) and attempted (208), free throw percentage, steals (92), steals per game and minutes.
Nowell finished Big 12 play as league's top scorer (19.5 points per game) while also averaging the most 3-pointers per game (2.8), steals (2.8), free throw percentage (91.1%) and minutes (38.8).
He ranks second nationally in assists per game, total assists and total steals, while ranking in the top-15 in four other categories.
Nowell leaves Manhattan as the single-season leader in total assists and steals, assists per game as well as the career leader in assists per game (6.87). He ranks in the top-5 in single-season double-double scoring games (33, 4th), 3-point field goals (88, 5th), free throws (185/5th) and free throw percentage (88.9/5th).
Nowell's 968 points in his 2-year career are the second-most by a Division I transfer in school history. He is also third in career assists (433) and fifth in career steals (151).