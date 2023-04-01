11022022-mer-spt-kstatembb-8
Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell was named the recipient of the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State point guard Markquis Nowell was named the best point guard in college basketball on Saturday. 

The senior star was given the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He is the 20th winner of the award and the fourth from the Big 12. 

