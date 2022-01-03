Kansas State’s Mark Smith (13) celebrates after a put-back dunk in a game against Albany on Dec. 1. Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after putting up a historic stat line in the Wildcats loss at Oklahoma.
Kansas State fifth-year guard and Missouri transfer Mark Smith earned Big 12 recognition Monday after a stellar performance in the team’s road loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.
Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after leading the Wildcats with an impressive line of 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.
The senior was the first Wildcat, since assists became an official NCAA stat in the 1976-77 season, to post a game of at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.
His 16 rebounds were the most by any K-State player in a conference game since Michael Beasley grabbed 17 versus Missouri on Feb. 16, 2008.
Smith entered Monday leading the conference in rebounding with 8.6 per game — despite his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame.
Smith is the first Wildcat to earn weekly newcomer honors from the conference since Dean Wade won it twice during the 2016 season. He is the first K-State player to earn any weekly recognition from the Big 12 since the 2019-20 season.
The Wildcats will try to bounce back Tuesday night versus No. 14 Texas in K-State’s Big 12 home opener. Tuesday’s game started after press time but full results will be online at themercury.com.