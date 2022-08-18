08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-4
Buy Now

Kansas State forward Marisa Weichel searches for a teammate while throwing in the ball during the Wildcats’ 1-0 win over Missouri State Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Marisa Weichel didn’t consider anywhere other than Kansas State when she entered her name in the transfer portal two years ago.

That decision paid huge dividends for the senior forward, who went from riding the bench at Texas Tech in 2019 and 2020 to leading the Wildcats with six goals scored in 2021.

Recommended for you