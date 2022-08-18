Marisa Weichel didn’t consider anywhere other than Kansas State when she entered her name in the transfer portal two years ago.
That decision paid huge dividends for the senior forward, who went from riding the bench at Texas Tech in 2019 and 2020 to leading the Wildcats with six goals scored in 2021.
On Thursday, she’ll open her final year of college soccer when K-State hosts Northwestern at 6 p.m. This time, though, she’s approaching the season with a perspective unlike any she’s had before.
“Last year was the first time I’d ever played a whole Big 12 game or really had an impactful role,” Weichel said. “I think this year, going in, I’ll be a little less nervous. I’m a senior, but I’m a veteran now. I’ve been through it all, played all these teams. So I’m just ready.”
While at Texas Tech, Weichel saw action in just eight games across two years, in which she scored twice on five shots with three on goal. But she realized that Texas Tech just wasn’t the right place for her and she wasn’t happy there.
So, after the 2020 season, she entered the transfer portal.
K-State was on her radar long before she decided to leave Lubbock, Texas. Her sister, Maddie Weichel, had just wrapped up her freshman season with the Wildcats in 2020, and she provided Marisa Weichel a full — and very positive — scouting report of K-State’s players and coaches.
For Marisa Weichel, the chance to play with her sister again would have been a dream come true. The fact that she’d only be three hours away from her parents in Papillion, Nebraska, made it even sweeter.
“When I talked to (head coach Mike) Dibbini the first day I was in the portal, I didn’t even look anywhere else,” Marisa Weichel said. “After talking to him and hearing what Maddie had to say, this was where I wanted to go. He was amazing. I’ve heard great things about the girls. It all proved to be true, and it was the best decision I could have made. I love it here.”
For his part, Dibbini said Marisa Weichel brought an athleticism and versatility that the Wildcats needed last year.
“She can play anywhere on the field in the attack, whether it’s up front or, in the spring, we used her a lot in the attacking mid position because she covers a lot of ground,” he said. “We’re excited about her athletic ability and her presence on the field.”
In the lead-up to last season, Weichel said she experienced a great deal of anxiety regarding the larger duty she’d take on at K-State. After all, she’d played a grand total of 75 minutes — less than a full match — in her first two years of college soccer, and she hadn’t enjoyed them all that much.
Dibbini, however, was responsive, and helped settle her nerves by reminding her that Texas Tech was in the rearview mirror and that she had a fresh start in purple.
In her first year as a Wildcat, Weichel played and started in all 18 games and logged 1,051 minutes, more than 14 times the minutes she played as a freshman and sophomore.
In addition to her six goals — which are second in school history for goals in a season — she added an assist, 31 shots and 13 shots on goal.
Half of her goals were game-winners, as K-State tied its most wins in a season with a 6-10-2 record.
She credits her coaches, the supportive atmosphere of her teammates and, of course, her “built-in best friend” Maddie Weichel. And with just one player from last year’s team departing, Marisa Weichel has high expectations for this year.
“We want to win the Big 12,” she said. “We want to make it to the Big 12 (tournament), we want to win the Big 12 and hopefully make it to postseason play. We’ve never done that. It’s something the program has never done.”