The hometown kid is staying home.
Manhattan senior defensive lineman Damian Ilalio announced his commitment to Kansas State football Tuesday night, becoming the Wildcats' third commit in two days and the second Manhattan player in as many years to commit to Kansas State. Ilalio is the Wildcats' 13th overall commit.
"Incredibly thankful for the support given to me by my family, coaches, teammates, and many more who have continued to push me throughout my football career thus far," Ilalio said in a Twitter post. "For all those who've supported and believed in me, you have my gratitude!! Thank you so much to all the other schools who saw potential in me, but I have made the decision to stay home and become a Wildcat at KANSAS STATE!! Muamua i Le Atua."
The commitment comes four days after Ilalio was originally offered by K-State. The Wildcats were Ilalio's 10th overall offer and his first offer from a Power Five school.
Ilalio took an unofficial visit to Kansas State in November. If he signs, he will join MHS alum Sam Shields as the second Manhattan prospect to sign for the Wildcats in as many years.
"I actually know the new defensive line coach, our families know each other," Ilalio said in an interview with the Mercury in June. "I keep in contact with the (other) K-State coaches as well. They do a great job sending me letters, and I really appreciate the handwritten letters. That’s something not a lot of people do but it stands out for them."
Ilalio enters his senior year as the Centennial League's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a two-time All-Flint Hills football first team member and was the runner-up in the 6A wrestling 285-pound division in the 2020 season.
Ilalio is the second prospect to commit to Kansas State Tuesday, joining Coffeyville wide receiver Darell Jones. He is the third player to commit to a future in Manhattan this week, with Hays defensive end Gaven Haselhorst being the third.
Kansas State has 10 other commits besides Ilalio, Jones and Haselhorst. The others include quarterback Jake Rubley, athlete Davonte Pritchard, athlete Jayden Williams, defensive back Omar Daniels, wide receiver RJ Garcia II, defensive tackle Brayden Wood, wide receiver Dorian Stephens, wide receiver Brenen Hawkins, offensive tackle Austin Weiner and athlete Devrin Weathers.