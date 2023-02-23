Sibling rivalry gained new meaning in the Awbrey family late last summer when brothers Gabe and Nate Awbrey found themselves on opposing Big 12 men’s basketball rosters.
Gabe Awbrey, a 2016 Manhattan High grad, is a graduate assistant coach for the Baylor Bears, and Nate Awbrey, a 2018 MHS alum, joined Jerome Tang’s inaugural roster at Kansas State as a walk-on in August.
On Tuesday, the two were back on the same court in their hometown for the first time since they were teammates at Manhattan Christian College (MCC) from 2018 to 2020.
“It’s been really cool,” Gabe said. “I never would have expected this at MCC. We were just playing on the same team, and now we’re on opposing Big 12 teams. …It’s just been really neat that we’ve able to play each other.”
After Gabe’s time at MCC, he took a youth pastor job and a high school basketball coaching position in Colorado Springs, which eventually led him to get involved with the group Athletes in Action, a Christian sports organization. Connections there introduced Gabe to members of Baylor’s coaching staff and eventually landed him a coaching spot in the offseason.
Nate, meanwhile, reached out to head coach Jerome Tang, who left Baylor prior to Gabe joining the team, during the transition about a possible walk-on opportunity for his final season of collegiate basketball. As it turned out, the former all-state soccer player and Centennial League honorable mention guard was exactly what Tang was looking for.
“Nate is an answer to prayer,” Tang said. “I literally prayed for Nate. I didn’t know his name, but I prayed for an older guy who had some accomplishments in basketball, that wanted to be in ministry and understood the sacrifice that it takes to be a servant leader. … First of all, he competes every day at practice, and so he earns the guys’ respect as a competitor, and then he speaks truth in the locker room. … Nate has the ability to tell people tough things with a smile on his face. And that’s a talent. … He has helped our locker room so much and helped our staff so much. He’s just a blessing. I can’t quantify it.”
The admiration and thanks goes both ways. What started as a nothing-to-lose Instagram direct message by Nate has become a fuffilling relationship with the coaches.
“They’ve made such a big impact on my life,” Nate said. “Not just in the game of basketball, but beyond that. So to hear him say (that I was an answer to a prayer), it means the world to me and I can’t thank them enough for giving me this opportunity.”
The two brothers faced each other earlier this season in Waco, and it was Nate and the Wildcats’ who escaped with an overtime win.
On Tuesday, a large crop of the Awbreys’ friends and family were in attendance for the game and once again, it was the younger brother and his team that managed to walk out with a win.
For the Awbreys’ family, especially their mother, Teri Awbrey — a former collegiate basketball player herself at Fort Hays State — the situation puts her in a proud, yet somewhat uncomfortable, situation.
“It’s a little stressful for my mom,” Nate said. “She tries to decide who to cheer for, which I don’t think she ever does. She just has a range of emotions. She’s going to be disappointed for one and happy for the other.”
However, the sentimentality of the situation did not prevent a little competitive fire peeking out between the two.
“We’re both very competitive,” Nate said. “I remember after the game in Waco, we were talking a lot before the game, and then afterwards, he just (said), ‘Hey, good game, safe travels,’ you know, (he) didn’t say much.”
There’s still a chance for a third, and even a unlikely fourth, “Awbrey Bowl” if the two teams happen to meet in the Big 12 or NCAA tournaments. But even if that doesn’t happen, basketball and their faith, which is a big part of both of their lives, has taken both Awbrey brothers far beyond suiting up as Manhattan High Indians or MCC Thunder.
And soon, that journey might include another Awbrey rising up the coaching ranks.
“Coaching is definitely something that’s been on my mind,” Nate said. “I really see it as a form of ministry. Being around this coaching staff and Coach Tang, he’s pouring into us each and every day in basketball and beyond. I don’t know exactly where God’s leading me right now, but I think coaching is something he’s definitely put on my heart.”