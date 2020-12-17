Damian Ilalio's signing ceremony fit his style.
The celebration was low key, as a limited number of coaches, family and friends scattered themselves throughout the Manhattan High west campus' Little Theater Thursday morning. After a brief speech from Manhattan athletic director Mike Marsh, Ilalio — who wore a purple tight fitting Kansas State shirt and hat — put his pen to the paper, signing on to play his college career for his home town university.
There wasn't any drama. No extra hats or last minute flips. In all, the ceremony took less than 10 minutes.
That's exactly how Ilalio played out his football career at Manhattan High. No frills or overly flashy celebrations. Just efficient production from his defensive end position.
By signing his letter of intent, Ilalio became the 15th signee for Kansas State's 2021 football signing class. The class currently ranks 51st in the country according to 247 Sports and sixth in the Big 12.
Ilalio, who is listed as a composite three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, is coming off a senior season in which he recorded 44.5 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss. His efforts earned numerous all-state honors and awards.
Even while his performances earned recognition, Ilalio remained steadfast in his commitment to Kansas State. He committed to the Wildcats in July.
"I feel really secure," Ilalio said. "I’ve had the decision and verbally committing is verbal. It feels really nice and I’m appreciative of the moment I have right now. I feel secure about my decision and I’m ready to get started."
Ilalio said he hasn't been given any indication that his path to playing time will be delayed by a redshirt or any other hold up. He has been told to keep his weight steady — he is currently around 270 pounds — so he is prepared to play either as a defensive end or defensive tackle in Kansas State's scheme.
"There’s no roles they (Kansas State) want to set," Ilalio said. "It’s not ‘Your role as a freshman is to stay behind the scenes and relax until it’s your time.’ You make that time for yourself. You’re the one that goes out and makes a name for yourself. I’m set on doing that.
"When I go there, I’m looking to make a name for myself and make it known that I’m there for a reason," he added. "I’m not going to play behind the scenes. I’m going to play the role I’m meant to make. If I go out there and outperform other people, then I outperform other people. If I still need some work, then I’ll get to working."
Ilalio is one of two defensive linemen currently signed to Kansas State, with the other being Brayden Wood, a defensive tackle out of Colorado. Now, as he finishes his senior year, he is looking forward to making the drive up Sunset Ave. and College Ave. for the next step in his football career.
"Everybody’s saying get ready for the season, get ready for next year," Ilalio said. "We’re coming to take it all. I love the mindset of our group. Our group is a go get it group. We have a lot of motivation. I’m really excited for next year."