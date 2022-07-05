MAIZE — After months of hoping and waiting by Kansas State football fans, Maize’s golden-haired, four-star quarterback Avery Johnson made his commitment to the Wildcats official in a ceremony at his high school on Tuesday.
The soon-to-be senior celebrated with a full gym of family, friends and fans — many of whom were already wearing K-State purple with knowing anticipation. Once he put on the white baseball cap with a Cats script flowing across the front, the entire place exploded with excitement.
According to 247Sports, Johnson is now the highest-rated commit in K-State’s class of 2023. The quarterback is the top prospect in the state of Kansas and the 12th best quarterback in the country.
This is the first time since Conway Springs’ defensive end Tanner Wood committed to K-State in 2013 that the Wildcats have landed the top prospect in Kansas.
K-State was locked in on Johnson for the past year and despite multiple high profile programs pursuing him, the Wildcat coaching staff, led by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein, were dogged in their pursuit and it paid dividends.
“With coach Klein, I just felt like he never stopped recruiting me,” Johnson said. “Me and him just connected on a personal level and a football level. I can really trust him with the next three to four years of my life. I can really see myself at K-State, that’s what it came down to.”
In fact, it was only after the promotion of Klein to offensive coordinator after the firing of former offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham that Johnson started to build a connection in Manhattan.
“It mattered 100%,” Johnson said. “I feel like I never started pursuing and getting to know K-State until coach Klein took over the OC spot. Just being able to sit down with him and talk spring ball and watch film and stuff like that really made a difference.”
Johnson felt pretty sure Manhattan was where he wanted to be after his official visit the weekend of June 11, but still wanted to take his final visit to Oregon just in case.
While in Eugene, Johnson was asked to think about what he really wanted in a program and to make decision from there. Johnson did exactly that, and what he wanted lined up with exactly K-State had to offer.
“I feel like that really opened my eyes,” Johnson said. “It didn’t really help (Oregon) out very much, but it ended up helping K-State out. I went back and talked to my family and told them I could really see myself (at K-State). I can really develop the way I want to develop and it’s all around people who really care about you.”
Johnson said that he told K-State coaches a week ago that he was committing, but held off announcing the new publicly so he could focus on the Elite 11 competition, considered to be the nation’s premier high school quarterback competition, in Los Angeles last weekend.
He finished among the top 11, including being ranked fifth in the final rankings released before the last day of the competition.
“Everybody says he’s dual-threat quarterback, and he is,” Maize High football head coach Gary Guzman said. “He can run and he can hurt you with his legs. But he wants to be a passer first. He wants to be known as a passer and I think the Elite 11 gave everybody an opportunity to show that he is a passer.”
K-State’s newest commit put up big numbers last season while leading Maize to the Class 5A state championship game versus Mill Valley (the Eagles lost 28-14).
Johnson threw for 2,550 yards and 20 touchdowns while giving up just six interceptions. He ran for another 1,080 yards and 22 touchdowns.
As a sophomore, he threw for 2,109 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Guzman praised Johnson both as a person and as a player.
“He’s an amazing young man,” Guzman said. “He’s a great athlete. Not only does he do multiple sports and do them on a high level. It’s just about the quality of person he is. His work ethic is tremendous. He’s a great student who has a 4.0. He just does everything right.”
A star on the basketball court as well, Johnson helped lead the Eagles’ basketball team to 23-2 record and a state basketball title as a sophomore. He averaged 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals on 49% shooting including 36% from beyond the arc.
Last season, Johnson averaged 11.6 points on 44% shooting along with 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals.
The commitment marks another key victory over other area Power 5 schools on the recruiting trail, which has become a pattern for coach Chris Klieman and his staff.
Johnson had 24 offers but chose the Wildcats over the likes of Arkansas, Missouri, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas, Florida State and others in addition to Oregon and Washington, who made Johnson’s top 3.
Johnson and Derby running back Dylan Edwards are the first four-star commits for K-State since quarterback Jake Rubley in 2021 and just the fourth and fifth for the Wildcats since 2008 (Johnson, Edwards, Rubley, Terrell Clinkscales and Aubrey Quarles).
The class of 2023 will mark the first time that K-State will have multiple four-star commits in a single class since 2002 when running back Daniel Davis, offensive tackle Peni Holakeituai and cornerback Randy Jordan came to Manhattan. Johnson and Edwards’ commit also marks the first time since 2001 that K-State will have multiple four-star high school signees.
K-State now has 12 players in its 2023 class. Johnson is the fourth player to commit to the Wildcats in the past week and his commitment comes just on the heels of Florida athlete Joe Jackson announcing his pledge on Monday.