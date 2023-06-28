When Zyanna Walker and Imani Lester separately decided to transfer away from Louisville this spring, they had no intention of both ending up on Jeff Mittie’s Kansas State women’s basketball roster.
And yet, that is precisely where they are now.
Walker was the first to hear from Mittie’s staff upon entering the transfer portal. The Wildcats originally had recruited her out of Wichita Heights High School, where she won the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2022 after averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.1 steals per game as a senior.
One day in the spring, Walker happened to be in the car with Lester, her roommate, when she received a recruiting call from some of K-State’s personnel. After talking with them for a bit, Walker explained that her friend was with her and was also in the transfer portal, and Walker asked if they wanted to speak with her.
She handed the phone to Lester.
“They were like, ‘Hey, what position do you play?’ and I was like, ‘I’m kind of a four, five,’” Lester said. “They were like, ‘That’s exactly what we’re trying to get out of the portal.’ So it was a huge coincidence, but it ended up working out in our favor.”
Walker and Lester, who were both freshmen last season, made their commitments independently of one another, but their choice of school was the same.
For Walker, the decision to go from being a Cardinal to a Wildcat had a bit to do with being closer to home, but she said that wasn’t the “driving force” behind her choice of K-State.
“I was looking for the best fit over anything,” Walker said. “It didn’t matter how far or how close that could have been. But (being closer to home) was definitely the cherry on top.”
Lester said her one season at Louisville helped her identify what exactly she wanted from a college basketball program, particularly her “non-negotiables.” When it came time to select a new school, the Wildcats were the clear best option.
“K-State really showed me on my visit that they had the relationship piece, which was something that I really wanted to look for,” Lester said. “I want that out of my college experience. I think that’s more important to me than individual success. … We have a great team here, and I think we can do great things, but also the relationship piece, K-State checked all those boxes.”
The benefit is, apparently, mutual, as Mittie said both players fit precisely what his squad needed for the upcoming season.
With Walker, the Wildcats will get a 5-foot-11 guard with a mid-range scoring ability and a knack for creating her own shot opportunities. Lester, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-3 versatile post player who will bolster K-State’s presence down low and provide a nice complement to All-America center Ayoka Lee.
“You can definitely see their skill level and you can definitely see they know how to play,” Mittie said of Walker and Lester. “We were excited about both of them and felt like they filled good roles.”
And because of their youth, Walker and Lester each have the potential to play those parts for the Wildcats for a long time to come.
Walker had initially planned to redshirt last season, but on Dec. 4, during the Cardinals’ game against Middle Tennessee, head coach Jeff Walz suddenly asked her if she could play.
That came as quite the surprise.
“I don’t even have my jersey on because I’m redshirting,” Walker said. “They just ended up giving me a blood jersey for somebody who gets some blood on their jersey. I put that on, so I didn’t even have my name or my number on my jersey, and I just hopped in the game.”
Walker wound up playing 53 minutes in five games, wherein she went 6-of-10 from the field and scored 13 points.
However, a stress fracture in her femur kept her out the rest of the season, and now she’s hoping the NCAA will grant her a medical redshirt because of how little action she saw. If she does not receive it, she will be a true sophomore in 2023-24.
Lester redshirted her freshman year at Louisville, and, unlike Walker, managed to stay on the bench the entire season, so her status as an incoming redshirt freshman is not in doubt.
In high school, Lester was a four-star prospect out of North Raleigh Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was the No. 57 overall player in the class of 2022 and the No. 8 post player according to ESPN. As a senior, she guided her team to a 25-8 record and a state championship with 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in the title game. During her junior season, she averaged 16.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.4 blocks, 4.3 assists and 2.7 assists per game.
Lester has been cleared to practice with K-State, but Walker hasn’t yet. A doctor recently found an extra heartbeat and Walker is currently wearing a heart monitor while medical staff determine whether it is safe for her to play.
“It could be just something that I’m born with, which they’re hoping for, just because I haven’t had any symptoms and I’ve been playing basketball my whole life,” she said. “... After the doctor looks at all those results and makes sure everything looks good, then I’ll be able to hit the court.”
Having been in Manhattan with their new team for nearly a month now, Walker and Lester are each quite satisfied with their decisions.
In turn, their new teammates are pleased as well.
“We all love them so far,” said junior point guard Serena Sundell. “They are very hardworking and humble and funny and all of the above. On the court, they’re bringing a new attitude and a new excitement coming from Louisville. I mean, that is a great program, so they know what it takes to work hard. They know what it takes to put your head down and grind a little bit. Them bringing that attitude is going to be really good for us.
Walker said, for her, the transition was “very smooth,” and she appreciates the culture at K-State, which she compared to a “family-like atmosphere.”
“Everybody’s been really open and willing to help,” she said. “My teammates are great. I’m already starting to become friends with a lot of my teammates.”
Lester, who wanted nothing more than a team in which relationships were paramount, echoed her counterpart’s sentiments.
“With this team, I just feel close to them automatically,” she said. “As soon as I came on campus, I felt welcome. I felt like they were here for me, which is super rare with people in general, let alone your teammates. It’s been great. I’m excited to see where this season can take us and see how close we can get throughout the year. I think that will be amazing for us, and it’ll be a huge advantage because a lot of teams aren’t like that.”