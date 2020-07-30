Longtime Kansas State donor Betty Tointon died July 20 at 87 years old.
Tointon, along with her husband Bob, graduated from K-State in 1955 and became major boosters to the university, K-State athletics, the K-State Alumni Association and the KSU Foundation.
The Tointons supported K-State athletics by investing in numerous facility projects. The Kansas State baseball field is named after them due to donations from the family once in the stadium's initial construction and again during the stadium's 2019 renovation.
"Betty was one of the most gentle and caring individuals I have ever met," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "She, along with the entire Tointon family, cared deeply for Kansas State University and K-State Athletics. All of our student-athletes, baseball in particular, have benefited greatly from their generous support. She will be missed, and Bob and the Tointon family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers."