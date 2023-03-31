Sean Snyder is returning to Kansas, but not to Kansas State.
The former K-State All-American punter and longtime assistant coach will be joining Lance Leipold and his staff at Kansas as a special assistant to the head coach, the school announced Friday afternoon.
Snyder spent more than 20 years as an assistant at K-State, most of which came under his father, legendary hall of fame head coach Bill Snyder, before spending time at both USC and Illinois.
Sean Snyder started his coaching career in Manhattan in 1994 as a part-time assistant coach and then served as director of football operations from 1996 to 1998. He was an assistant athletic director for football operations from 1999 to 2000, an associate athletic director in 2001 and then a senior associate athletic director from 2002 to 2010. He served as the program’s special teams coordinator/associate head coach from 2011 to 2018 and was a special teams analyst during the 2019 season under first-year head coach Chris Klieman.
Snyder is one of 19 names enshrined in K-State football’s Ring of Honor and was a member of the inaugural class in 2002. Like all Ring of Honor inductees, his name hangs on the inside of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. He was also inducted in the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
Snyder started his playing career at Iowa in 1988, where his father was an assistant coach under Hayden Fry. He followed his dad to Manhattan in 1990 and ended his career as a consensus All-American and All-Big Eight first team punter as a senior in 1992, averaging 44.7 yards per punt. He was the Big Eight Defensive Newcomer of the year as a junior in 1991.
He signed as a free agent with the Phoenix Cardinals and the San Diego Chargers in 1993 and 1994.
He and his wife Wanda raised a daughter Katherine and sons Tate and Matthew. They have five grandchildren: Katherine and her husband Colton have three kids, DJ, Declan, and Murphy, and Tate and his wife Nikki have two children, Pearce and Presley.