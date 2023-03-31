Sean Snyder, Media Day 2015
Buy Now

Sean Snyder served as Kansas State’s special teams coordinator and associate head coach from 2011 to 2018. He joined KU as its new special assistant to the head coach on Friday.

 Mercury file photo

Sean Snyder is returning to Kansas, but not to Kansas State.

The former K-State All-American punter and longtime assistant coach will be joining Lance Leipold and his staff at Kansas as a special assistant to the head coach, the school announced Friday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you