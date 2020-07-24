Jared Helin remained steady as ever at Colbert Hills Golf Course Thursday while other high seeds around him imploded at the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship. Helin, a Kansas State graduate and the No. 8 overall seed in the 64-player bracket, advanced to the second round after a 1-up victory over William Gantz.
Elsewhere, however, the bracket was in a state of upheaval.
Top-seeded Matt Percy, who took medalist honors Wednesday in the stroke-play portion of the event and earned the bracket’s No. 1 overall seed, didn’t even make it out of his first-round match.
Instead, No. 64 seed Lucas Scheufler stunned the top seed, winning in 19 holes. The upset was emblematic of the rest of the bracket, which saw five of the top 20 seeds fail to advance out of Thursday’s opening round.
Other high seeds to fall included No. 3 Kameron Shaw (lost to 62-seed Asher Whitaker 2&1), No. 9 Jack Courington 9 (fell to 56-seed Bradley Lane 2&1) and No. 13 Sean Thayer (bested by 52-seed Ian Trebilock 2&1).
The highlight of the day came from former Washburn University golfer Garret Allen, who aced Hole No. 8 en route to a win over 16-seed Pete Krsnich.
Other players with local connections joined Helin in the second round, including Cooper Schultz, an incoming freshman for K-State’s men’s golf team. Schultz dispatched Jacob Lackey 6&4. His future teammate, redshirt freshman Jack Baker, fell 2&1 to Andrew Beckler.
Manhattan resident Brian Fehr won 4&3 over Tate Herrenbruck. Fellow Manhattan resident John Frigon didn’t have the same luck, losing 2&1 to Wells Padgett.
The second and third rounds of match play were contested Friday. The quarterfinals and semifinals are set for Saturday, with a 36-hole championship match on tap Sunday for the final two competitors.