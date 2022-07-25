PITTSBURG — The 49th Kansas Shrine Bowl didn’t end the way anyone wanted, but the experience was worth it regardless.
The West squad — which included two local players and two Kansas State players — drove down the field and kicked a field goal with 23 seconds left in the game to secure a 10-10 tie Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium. It was the first tie in a Shrine Bowl since 2001, when the game finished with the score knotted at 12-12 in Manhattan.
“I hate ending in a tie,” said Riley County wide receiver Trey Harmison. “I wish we would have gone for (a touchdown) at the end, but it’s all right.”
“They should change that,” added Manhattan High defensive back Colby Klieman. “I get it. They don’t want guys getting hurt, but I wish we could have won.”
Nevertheless, the game and all its fanfare were gratifying. Each year, the Shrine Bowl brings together the top graduated senior football players from around the state to participate in an all-star game.
The teams gathered last Sunday for an intensive week of camp in preparation for the game. Despite having just a few days to coalesce into a single unit, by the time the West squad took the field Saturday night, its players had already become like family to one another.
“The first time we got here together, we were a team,” said Wildcats running back Evan Cantu of Maize South. “It felt like we were here for a month, all those dudes. Movie nights, we were all getting bonded together. It was just great.”
Tyson Struber, a K-State wide receiver, agreed, saying that the team members grew close almost immediately.
“If you had been around us the whole week, you would have thought we had been together for months,” he said. “We all got along, made memories together, really bonded. It was a blast.”
In terms of cohesion, the defenses were well ahead of the offenses. East rolled up 292 yards to West’s 108, but turned over the ball three times to West’s two.
Klieman finished with four total tackles for the West defense, and was involved in a play that resulted in a lost fumble.
“Both of us were just really good defensively and both run-heavy teams,” Klieman said. “We stopped the run and they couldn’t get a whole lot going against us. From that point, it was just kind of a juggernaut match.”
Mill Valley’s Kendrick Jones, another K-State freshman, played for the East and hauled in four passes for 38 yards.
Cantu led West with 53 yards rushing on 15 attempts, and he also tallied a 15-yard reception. Struber had an 11-yard catch, and Harmison caught one pass for five yards.
“Early in the week, I hurt my foot, so I didn’t practice all week, honestly,” Harmison said. “I was saving it for the game. And I came out and I did my best when I was in. I had one catch, but I think I could have done better. There’s always room for improvement.”
West took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter and maintained that score until halftime. East got on the board after an errant snap on a West punt led to a safety early in the third. Then, East notched its only touchdown with 7:08 left in the fourth, adding the 2-point conversion to make it 10-7.
Dodge City’s Emanuel Aguilar kicked the game-tying 29-yard field goal to even things up for good with 23 seconds left.
Although no one won outright, the Shrine Bowl succeeded in providing one last opportunity to play high school level football. It also raised thousands of dollars for Shriners Hospitals, and gave the players a chance to learn about the Shriners’ mission to serve children.
“It was a great experience all week,” Struber said. “I got to really bond with this team and learn more about the Shrine as a whole, as a business. It was really eye-opening.”
“It’s not just playing a game,” Cantu said. “It’s playing for the kids also. It’s really more than the game. And playing the sport that you love is truly an honor.”
NEXT STEPS
While the Shrine Bowl was the final game for some of its participants, for others, it was merely the end of high school football before they move up to the next level.
Harmison recognized that he was lucky because, unlike some of his West teammates and East opponents, his football career will continue this fall at Division II Washburn.
“I’m going to go there, bust my ass and work my way up, starting from the bottom,” he said. “Hopefully, I will make it to the league. That’s everyone’s goal, right?”
While Harmison is headed east on I-70, Klieman will go west to Salina and NAIA member Kansas Wesleyan.
“I’ve just got to grind and see what happens,” he said.
Struber and Cantu have both been in Manhattan since June 1, preparing for their first seasons in Wildcats uniforms.
“We’ve been really able to interact, really gotten to be a part of the program, feel it all out,” Struber said. “We’re getting pretty deep into it and I still love it. It’s pretty amazing. …
“Growing up a K-State fan, it’s still a dream. We’ve been up there for about a month or two now, and it’s still surreal.”