PITTSBURG — The 49th Kansas Shrine Bowl didn’t end the way anyone wanted, but the experience was worth it regardless.

The West squad — which included two local players and two Kansas State players — drove down the field and kicked a field goal with 23 seconds left in the game to secure a 10-10 tie Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium. It was the first tie in a Shrine Bowl since 2001, when the game finished with the score knotted at 12-12 in Manhattan.

Tags

Recommended for you