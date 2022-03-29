Two more Kansas State men's basketball players are transferring following the hire of new head coach Jerome Tang on March 21.
Junior forward Carlton Linguard Jr. and sophomore guard Luke Kasubke both entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Linguard, a transfer from Temple College (Texas), struggled most of his K-State career with injury, missing 12 games during the 2020-21 season due to a back injury and only playing in 15 games this past season.
The seven-footer averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season.
Kasubke came to K-State in the 2020-21 season after a successful high school career at Chaminade High School in St. Louis where he was the sixth-ranked prospect in the state of Missouri according to 247Sports.
Heralded coming out of high school as a shooter, Kasubke scored nearly 1500 points during his preps career but had trouble finding the bottom of the net as a Wildcat, averaging just 1.9 points per game his freshman season and 2.2 points per game as a sophomore.
The sophomore only played in 16 games during his freshman year due to a foot injury before the start of the season, but he played in all 30 of K-State's games last season, averaging 12.2 minutes per game.
He scored a career high eight points twice. Once versus No. 1 ranked Baylor in January of 2021 and versus Wichita State in K-State's win over the Shockers in December.
With the departure of Linguard and Kasubke, along with sophomore Selton Miguel's transfer last Friday, Tang currently has four open scholarships to work with going into next season.