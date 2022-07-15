ARLINGTON, Texas — A day doesn’t go by that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables doesn’t think back to lessons learned while trolling the Kansas State sideline, wearing purple and white and working on hall of fame coach Bill Snyder’s staffs.
Despite time spent under Bob Stoops at Oklahoma (a fellow Snyder disciple and another hall of fame coach) and future hall of famer Dabo Sweeney at Clemson, it was Snyder who brought Venables in from Garden City Community College as a player in 1991 and then kept him around after he graduated to coach from 1993 to 1998. Venables has had the opportunity learn at the knee of some greats, but he said Thursday it was Snyder who set the initial programming.
“(I think of the things I learned under Coach Snyder) every day,” Venables said. “Foundationally and to my core. Every day. … Coach Snyder has had tremendous, tremendous influence on me. I could not have had a better initial mentor as a young coach than Bill Snyder. … He didn’t (turn K-State around) by tricking people, he didn’t do it by challenging the integrity of who he was as a leader, he did it the right way. He did it old school. He got more out of less. He didn’t have to change up the message every week or every year because if the message is good, why would you change it? Old school, hard work, toughness, accountability, discipline, fundementals, uncommon effort. I can go on and on. Every single day.”
Maybe the biggest lesson learned from Snyder was patience. After Venables left Oklahoma for Clemson, he quickly rose up the ranks as one of the top assistant coaches in college football. He was the hot name for almost every open head coaching job in the country and yet, he never made the move.
For years, many people around Manhattan theorized that Venables would be a natural successor to Snyder. While some felt that there was interest on Venables’ part to come home, the timing never worked out.
So he continued to wait.
Venables waited so long that some theorized that he didn’t want to be a head coach. Being one of the highest-paid assistants in the country at a perennial powerhouse was apparently more than enough to satisfy him.
Then, when the right job opened up, he took it.
A little over 30 years ago, there was another well thought of, 50-year-old assistant coach who was seemingly content with the life of a coordinator. Snyder chose K-State and never looked back, Venables seems poised to do the same in Norman.
“I learned along time ago from Bill Snyder, the grass isn’t greener, and I always believed that,” Venables said. “He said it, and I believed it. I wrote it down, and that was in my Coaching Bible 101. ... I’m loyal to my players, loyal to the colleagues, loyal to the people that have believed in me, and that has served me well through my career. … I left in a very emotional state when I left Kansas State to come to Oklahoma, but my last words to Coach Snyder, as I was still learning and I had a ton of growth ahead of me, (were) that I wanted an opportunity to coach at a place like Oklahoma. It’s a special place.”