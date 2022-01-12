A double-digit lead in fourth quarter was not enough for the Kansas State women to fend off the high-octane No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones at home Tuesday night.
The Wildcats fell 73-70 in a game that slipped from their fingers as minutes dwindled in a game where K-State led for 39:28 of the 40 minutes played.
“I think this thing boils down to we did not execute as well as we needed to in the last five minutes of the game,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “They hit some tough shots the last five minutes of the game and they hit some good shots that went in and we have to execute better so that those good shots don't end up being game winners as they were."
Two of the titans in the Big 12, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, slugged it out Tuesday night and each showed why they are two of the premiere players in the conference and the country.
Joens was the biggest driver of Iowa State's late-game comeback, scoring 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting and 6-of-9 from 3 including eight points in the fourth quarter.
"(Jones) is such a tough minded kid, ultra competitive and what you want in a great player, and I think Ayoka Lee is the same way,” Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said. “They want to be in the moment. They want the ball. They can sense when maybe it's needed even more, and we've been blessed to witness that from (Joens) for a long time."
But despite the loss, it was Lee who shone brightest Tuesday night.
The talented junior center was dominant from the jump, ending the night with 38 points on 18-of-29 shooting with 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Lee was so effective in the first half that her 24 points matched Iowa State’s team point total at halftime. The Cyclones came committed to play Lee straight up and not double-or triple-team her, but junior ate the Cyclones’ post players alive.
She had been used to fighting through double-and triple-teams throughout her entire career so when faced with the obstacle of just one smaller player to fight through, Lee feasted.
"Yeah, (the single coverage) was definitely different than past games,” Lee said. “But also, we have a different team so it kind of made sense with our guard play. But yeah, I think in my mind it was just I have to go score and make them choose what they want to cover."
The 38 points broke Lee’s own record for points scored in a conference game (37) set versus Oklahoma during the 2020-21 season.
"I thought she was great,” Mittie said. “She had a great look to her. She had a great poise to her. She was reading the things that we talked about. We actually really prepared more for a crowd around her but she wasn't overthinking it … And I thought she really fought for position because the one thing they were doing is they were meeting her at about 12 feet and saying you're not going to get low and one of the things we talked about was we wanted her two feet in and get deeper.
The double-double was the 40th of Lee’s career which moves her past Nicole Ohlde for second in school history in career double-doubles. It was the 10th double-double of the season.
The Cyclones came into the game as the second best scoring offense in the Big 12 and the best 3-point shooting team in the conference, averaging 11 made threes on 37% shooting.
That made itself plenty apparent down the stretch Tuesday night.
A lay-up from Brylee Glenn with 6:30 to play in the game gave K-State an 11-point lead, the largest since Jaelyn Glenn hit a buzzer-beating three at the half to push the Wildcat lead to 11 at the half.
From there, K-State was outscored 21-7 which included five Iowa State 3s.
The Cyclones cut the Wildcat lead to two after an Joens 3 but sophomore Rebekah Dallinger responded right back with a 3 of her own to keep the Cyclones at bay.
"I told her to be ready to shoot it,” Mittie said. “What we ran coming out was, we wanted to do one of two things: get the ball to Yokie from a different angle, so that Yokie wasn't wasting time on the first angle, setting up that play and then if they didn't come out, (Dallinger) was ready to shoot. That was a big three … liked her confidence. I thought she really played well tonight."
Dallinger made just her second start of the season with junior Emilee Ebert still sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. She had seven points which tied with Brylee Glenn for the 2nd most behind Lee.
Iowa State closed things out on an 8-0 run including a banked-in 3 from junior Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw to give the Cyclones a 72-70 lead with five seconds to play. The lead was Iowa State’s first since Joens hit a 3 on the Cyclones first offensive possession of the night.
K-State had one final chance to tie or take the lead but an in-bounds pass from freshman point guard Serena Sundell missed Ayoka Lee and went untouched out-of-bounds, giving Iowa State back the ball with three seconds to play.
Sundell had 11 assists in the game — a career-high — and came into the fourth quarter with just one turnover. But four miscues in the final period contributed to the Wildcats’ late game struggles.
"Serena played 40 minutes tonight,” Mittie said. “I'm damn glad she's our point guard… We'll go to war with her every game. Yeah there's a couple plays she'd like to have back but that's also why we'll go to war with her every game because she's that kind of player. I'm really proud of her and really proud of how she played tonight."
K-State shot out to an early 10-3 lead, but Iowa State quickly fought its way back to within a point, 11-10.
The Wildcats led by three after a quarter and stayed a step ahead of the Cyclones until rattling off an 9-0 run to close out the second half, highlighted by six straight points from Lee to give K-State a 35-24 lead at the half.
Iowa State was held to just 30.3% shooting and just three makes from behind the arc. The Cyclones came in as one of the top rebounding teams in the conference, but K-State outrebounded them 23-19 after two quarters.
All of those things drastically improved in the second half for Iowa State.
They shot over 50% from the field and nearly 70% from 3 in the final two quarters and won the rebounding battle by seven.
The loss snaps a six game winning streak.
The Wildcats will hit the road and try to rebound on Saturday versus a Texas Tech team that’s had its ups and downs but is only a week removed from a 13-point upset at then-No. 9 Texas.