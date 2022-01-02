Kansas State junior center Ayoka Lee found a new plane of basketball existence Sunday afternoon in the second half of a 68-59 win over No. 10 Baylor.
After foul trouble limited Lee to just four points in the first half, the junior center locked into an offensive rhythm that made her unstoppable after the break.
Lee finished with 32 points in just under 27 minutes, which included 28 second-half points on 10-of-12 shooting along with an 8-for-11 showing at the free throw line. She also had 10 rebounds, nine of which came in the second half.
“We knew that if we got (Lee) touches in the second half, and we got her timely touches, we knew good things would happen — and they did,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “She really delivered. I thought that was one of the special second halves I've ever witnessed: 28 points in the second half. (She) just delivered in every area."
The win was the Wildcats’ first over a top-10 team since they took down then-No. 10 Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, nearly a decade ago (Jan. 14, 2012).
One has to go back nearly another decade to find the last time K-State beat perennial Big 12 champion and Final Four contender Baylor. It was Jan. 14, 2004, the same year the Wildcats won the Big 12 championship behind stars Nicole Ohlde, Kendra Wecker, Laurie Koehn and Megan Mahoney.
“Yeah, it's a big one,” Mittie said. “Baylor has had such a hold on the league. … So this is a huge win against a program that has dominated this league over the last decade. So from that perspective, yeah, it's a big one for us.”
Fifteen days had passed since the last time K-State (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) took the court against an opponent. Its game versus Illinois-Chicago was canceled because of coronavirus issues on the Flames’ roster, but intrasquad scrimmages over the break kept the Wildcats’ fire burning. After Sunday’s tipoff, they looked ready.
“I felt like our preparation leading up to this was pretty good, and then I felt like our preparation as we got closer to the game was sharper, more engaged,” Mittie said. “We had a really good practice (Saturday, and we had a) really good shootaround this morning, so I felt pretty good coming in."
Baylor entered Sunday with its depth depleted. Three of its bench players did not travel. However, the Lady Bears (10-3, 0-1) still had all five starters and all seven of their top scorers. The three players who were unavailable combined to average just 27 minutes and 3.9 points per game.
K-State grabbed a hold of the contest almost immediately.
Baylor nailed the first shot of the game and then went dormant, as the Wildcats scored 10 straight before the Lady Bears managed to find their second basket. Once K-State took the lead at 3-2, they never let up.
"I think it helped us a lot,” K-State junior forward Emilee Ebert said of the strong start. “Like (Coach Mittie) said, we are a young team. A lot of our team hadn't played Baylor, so they didn't really know anything different. For us, though, to see the time we put in and our preparation — to watch that pay off, that really helped. And to have a cushion like that built our confidence a lot."
K-State outscored Baylor 18-7 in the first quarter, and at one point, led by as many as 15. But turnovers and foul trouble allowed the Lady Bears to get back within 10 before the end of the first half.
The Wildcats held a 29-21 lead heading into the third quarter, with freshman Serena Sundell leading all scorers with seven points. Nine of the 10 Wildcat players who took the floor Sunday scored at least two points in the first half.
"That was something we were thrilled with at halftime," Mittie said. "We were thrilled by the fact that sometimes you go in and you've got like three players who have scored and you're like, 'Wow, we've got a whole team struggling.' But our team was engaged."
Lee played just eight minutes in the first half, scoring four points and grabbing one rebound because of foul trouble in the second quarter.
That quickly changed.
Lee became the offense in the third quarter. The junior scored 18 points, which outscored Baylor as a team by a point in that period. She also broke the school record for points in a quarter set by Kayla Goth (17 points) versus UT-Arlington in 2017.
"I think in the second half, (my mindset) was just to stick to the game plan and stick to what we talked about at halftime,” Lee said. “I wasn't really like, 'Oh, I've got to score.' We were playing well.”
Baylor got within five with 3:30 to play in the third quarter, but 10 points from Lee and a point from Sundell boosted the Wildcat lead back up 11 heading into the third quarter.
Baylor’s Jordan Lewis hit a three to start the fourth quarter to get the Lady Bears back within eight but two possessions later, junior Emilee Ebert responded right back with a three of her own, her lone make in the win, to push the lead back up to double-digits.
Lee’s domination continued into the fourth quarter. Baylor doubled and sometimes even triple-teamed her in the post and most of the time it just didn’t matter. Lee helped the Wildcat lead balloon to as much as 14 with six and a half minutes to play.
The Lady Bears were already flirting with some foul issues through the first three quarters but things really ramped up in the fourth quarter. All-American center Queen Egbo fouled out with a little over two minutes to play and three other Lady Bears had four fouls by the time everything was said and done.
K-State also managed to control the pace of the game, forcing the athletic Bears into half court situations and not allowing easy run-outs in transition off turnovers and rebounds.
“We wanted to get them out of transition,” Mittie said. “They generally are in transition about 25% of the game. We wanted to get them below that number. I don't know what the number says but my eyes tell me that we were able to do that pretty successfully and that's what we wanted to do."
Despite all of that, Baylor had one final push late in the game.
An 11-2 run got the Lady Bears within four with 1:16 to play highlighted by a three from junior Ja’Mee Asberry who co-led Baylor in scoring with 14 points, including going 4-of-7 from behind the arc.
But five K-State free throws (three from Lee and two from Sundell) in the final minute combined with four defensive stops wrapped up the historic win for the Wildcats.
"Gotta make your free throws,” Lee said. “I had confidence that our team could do it. We knew that we were in the bonus. We knew that they had to start fouling."
Sundell was the only other Wildcat to score in double-figures, ending the night with 10 points and six assists.
K-State will get their first taste of road conference play on Wednesday when they travel to take on Oklahoma State (5-5, 0-1).