Less than a week after breaking the single-game school scoring record, Kansas State junior center Ayoka Lee couldn't help but continue to make history.
The Wildcats’ rolled to a 76-44 win over Western Kentucky Sunday in the second game of the Preseason WNIT tournament and Lee was, once again, nearly unstoppable, putting up 33 points on 14-of-17 shooting with 12 rebounds and four steals.
The 33 points and 12 boards marked her 30th double-double of her career.
Lee’s 30-plus point game was the fifth in her career. She is one of four K-State (3-0) players who have recorded at least five 30-point games in their career along with Shawnda DeCamp (1993-94) and Ashley Sweat (2006-10) who also had five and Brittany Chambers (2009-13) who owns the top mark in school history with six.
“I thought she had good timing today,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “One of the things we wanted to do was attack the rim but when we didn’t have an attack at the rim, we wanted to get the ball into Lee before they got the help organized.”
“But I also have to give our guards credit, it’s not easy to pass into all of that traffic so we’re fortunate that we have two really good centers who have good hands and our team is learning as we go to find them.”
That wasn’t all.
With 8:36 to play in the second quarter, Lee scored on a lay-up to extend K-State’s lead to nine points. That bucket gave the talented junior 1,000 career points. Lee is the 44th Wildcat to achieve the feat.
“It was exciting but honestly, it was like, there’s still a lot of game left,” Lee said. “We needed to keep it up. But it was exciting and fun to celebrate, but we had to stay focused.”
Aside from Lee’s milestones, it was a pretty standard 30-point blowout.
The Lady Toppers (1-2) attempted a full-court press throughout most of the game which K-State handled well. The Wildcats did end the game with 15 turnovers but Mittie has been encouraged by the growth he’s seen in that area over the last couple of weeks.
“While there were some sloppy things in (this game), we only had 10 turnovers going into the last six minutes and going against a team that’s been pushing team’s to 30 turnovers, that’s pretty good,” Mittie said. “I think the fact that we were aggressive early got Western Kentucky on their heels a little bit and we were able to play off of that.”
K-State led by 11 after a quarter and extended that to 22 by halftime.
The Wildcats went 0-for-8 to start the second half after a Lee lay-up early in the third quarter before sophomore forward Taylor Lauterbach ended the drought with a lay-up.
K-State shot 44.4% and 18.6% from three in the game and while those percentages are not quite where Mittie would like them, he’s continued to be encouraged by the consistent high-level of defensive play that he’s seen out of them so far this season.
“What I’m really pleased with is the growth that I’ve seen in not tying your defense to how well you’re playing offensively,” Mittie said. “I think we’re starting to learn to dig deep defensively. I think we’ll shoot the ball better as we go forward.”
Western Kentucky thrived offensively in the third quarter led by freshman guard Alexis Mead who’s height is listed at a generous 5-foot-5. Mead had 18 points including nine in that third quarter.
“I felt like they were getting too many drives to the rim in certain stretches of the game,” Mittie said. “We’ve got to handle that ball screen. But (Mead) has some good quickness, she’s pretty crafty. She’s active all of the time so if you let-up at all, she’s going to find a little bit of a seam to get there.”
Overall though, K-State’s defense turned in another impressive performance, holding WKU to 28.3% from the field and forcing an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5-to-22.
K-State finished the game efficiently on the offensive end, scoring eight buckets on seven assists, growing its lead to 38 points.
“If you look at 24 assists on 28 made baskets, that’s a terrific number,” Mittie said. “I think we’re making the right play a good amount of the time.”
Lauterbach ended the night with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting as the other Wildcat in double-figures on the night.
K-State will face North Carolina A&T (0-3) in the final game of the home slate of the tournament Monday at 6 p.m. A&T fell to Western Kentucky 86-76 on Friday and UT Martin 58-40 on Sunday.
The Wildcats will finish out the tournament on Friday at No. 5 North Carolina State.
Wildcats beat UT Martin in tourney opener
The K-State women opened the Preseason WNIT with UT Martin Friday evening and won 44-30.
It was not a landmark night for the Wildcats offensively. They shot 32.1% from the field and 11.5% (3-26 overall) from behind the arc.
However, K-State held UT Martin to 24.4% shooting and forced 14 turnovers in the game to slog out a 14 point win.
Lee had 10 to lead all players followed by eight for sophomore guard Rebekah Dallinger off the bench and seven for senior forward Laura Macke. Lee also had nine rebounds and three blocks.