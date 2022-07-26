Kansas State Wildcats center Taylor Lauterbach (41) celebrates with center Ayoka Lee (50) during the second half after breaking the NCAA scoring record in K-State’s win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Jan. 23.
The Big 12 Conference’s senior women administrators have nominated Kansas State women’s basketball’s Ayoka Lee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Lee is one of 53 Division I nominees that the Woman of the Year selection committee will consider. The committee will select 10 athletes from each of the NCAA’s three divisions to make up its Top 30, which it will announce in October.
After that, the committee will whittle the field down to three finalists per division and will select the winner from that pool of four.
The NCAA will honor the Top 30 and announce the Woman of the Year award winner at its convention in San Antonio, Texas, in January.
Oklahoma softball player Grace Lyons also earned a nomination from the Big 12.
The Woman of the Year award has existed since 1991 and honors female student-athletes for their athletic achievements as well as their accomplishments in the classroom and the community.
Lee is currently working on a master’s degree in couples and family therapy after receiving her bachelor’s degree in psychology in May 2021. She has garnered a litany of academic recognitions in her career, including the 2022 Big 12 Scholar Athlete of the Year award.
The Athletic and Sports Illustrated named her a First Team All-American in 2022 after she averaged 22 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a junior.
A 6-foot-6 center, Lee returns to K-State in 2022-23 with two years of eligibility remaining thanks to the extra year granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.