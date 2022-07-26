20220123_WBB-KStateVSOU.JB.002.JPG

Kansas State Wildcats center Taylor Lauterbach (41) celebrates with center Ayoka Lee (50) during the second half after breaking the NCAA scoring record in K-State’s win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Jan. 23.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

The Big 12 Conference’s senior women administrators have nominated Kansas State women’s basketball’s Ayoka Lee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Lee is one of 53 Division I nominees that the Woman of the Year selection committee will consider. The committee will select 10 athletes from each of the NCAA’s three divisions to make up its Top 30, which it will announce in October.

