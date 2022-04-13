Ayoka Lee was named the 2022 Big 12 Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.
Lee is the fifth-player in program history to earn the honor. K-State leads the Big 12 with six honors (Brittany Chambers, 2013; Kindred Wesemann, 2016; Shaelyn Martin, 2018; Peyton Williams, 2019 & 2020; Lee, 2022.)
The junior All-American graduated in May of 2021 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and is currently pursuing a graduate degree in couples and family therapy.
Lee was named a First Team All-American by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated and a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writer's Association.
She was also a finalist for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award, a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and was named to the 2021-22 Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
Lee set multiple statistical-career highs including points (727), points per game (22), field goals made (296), free throws made (135), rebounds (339), blocks (95), steals (39), assists (23) and double-doubles (20).
The junior was the only player in Division I women's basketball this season put up 725 or more points, 325 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks.
Lee set single-season records for scoring average and field goals made. Her 727 points last season which ranks second in school history.
Lee notably set the NCAAA Division I single-game record for points scored in a single game last season when she dropped 61 points on Oklahoma in Norman on Jan. 23.