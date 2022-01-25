Kansas State junior center Ayoka Lee and freshman guard Jaelyn Glenn swept the Big 12's weekly awards Monday afternoon.
Lee was named Big 12 Player of the week after a historic, record-breaking performance versus Oklahoma while Glenn was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week after putting up strong performances versus Kansas and the Sooners over the past week.
Lee averaged 43 points and 13.5 rebounds over the last two games. The 43 points per game average is the highest for a single week in Big 12 history.
The junior set a new NCAA Division I record for points in a game on Sunday versus No. 14 Oklahoma, scoring 61 on 23-of-30 shooting including going 15-17 from the free throw line.
Lee also set the Big 12 and K-State record for field goals made in a game. Other school records set included points in a conference game and field goals made in a half (12). She also tied the school record for free throws made in a conference game and tied for second in program history in free throw made in a game.
Five days earlier, Lee scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and two blocks in K-State's Sunflower Showdown win on Wednesday.
The award is Lee's fourth
Lee reaffirmed Tuesday morning that she would be returning for her senior season had had no plans currently to declare for the 2022 WNBA draft despite being both eligible and a potential lottery pick.
"I'm staying another year," Lee said. "I really love what I'm doing for school and I want to finish that education, I love the program. That's the plan right now."
Lee was also named the ESPN.com National Player of the Week for the third time.
Glenn, meanwhile, averaged nine points on 50% shooting while grabbing 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals.
The freshman guard had 10 points and four rebounds versus Kansas and nine points, 11 rebounds and five steals versus the Sooners.
Glenn's award is the sixth Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor that the Wildcats have received this season. Point guard Serena Sundell has won three times and Glenn's sister, Brylee, has won twice.
The Glenn twins are the first sisters to both earn Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors in the history of the conference.
The Wildcats travel down to Austin on Wednesday to face No. 9 Texas at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.
K-State moves back into AP top-25
The Wildcats are ranked again after falling out of the rankings last week.
K-State sits at 25th in the AP poll after wins over Kansas and No. 14 Oklahoma.
The Wildcats were ranked 24th two weeks ago but dropped out of the rankings after falling to a top-10 Iowa State team and Texas Tech.